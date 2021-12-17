This $15M Ontario Mansion Has A Video Tour That Puts Hallmark Movies To Shame
Grab the popcorn! 🍿
You don't need tickets or even Netflix in order to watch the latest Christmas film. This Niagara house tour is the most festive thing you'll see all season, so grab a cup of hot cocoa and cozy up.
The video showcases a $15 million mansion for sale in Old Town Niagara-on-the-Lake.
The spectacular home features six bedrooms, two carriage houses, and more than 11 fireplaces, so it really is the ideal setting for a holiday movie.
While the house is stunning, the real attention-grabber is the listing video, which seems to be a cross between a tour and something you'd see on the Hallmark channel.
The video starts with a mother and young girl entering the home, and, after being told to stay in place, the girl inevitably sets off to explore the mansion.
Things take an unexpected turn when the girl leaves the property completely and appears in downtown Niagara-on-the-Lake, where she spends the day shopping, petting horses and skipping down the street with Santa Claus.
The adventure doesn't end here. She finishes the day off like any character from a holiday film by sipping hot chocolate and catching a ride back to the house on an enchanting horse-drawn carriage.
The video closes with a cameo from Santa, who shouts out the home's address and gives a classic "ho, ho, ho."
Whether you're looking for a home or a new Christmas movie to watch, this randomly festive tour will definitely put you in the holiday spirit.
Niagara Mansion For Sale
Raiana Schwenker & Sally McGarr | McGarr Realty
Price: $15,000,000
Address: 228 Queen St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Description: This historic mansion comes with its own mini Hallmark movie.