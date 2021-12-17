Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Real Estate
ontario houses for sale

This $15M Ontario Mansion Has A Video Tour That Puts Hallmark Movies To Shame

Grab the popcorn! 🍿

This $15M Ontario Mansion Has A Video Tour That Puts Hallmark Movies To Shame
Raiana Schwenker & Sally McGarr | McGarr Realty

You don't need tickets or even Netflix in order to watch the latest Christmas film. This Niagara house tour is the most festive thing you'll see all season, so grab a cup of hot cocoa and cozy up.

The video showcases a $15 million mansion for sale in Old Town Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The spectacular home features six bedrooms, two carriage houses, and more than 11 fireplaces, so it really is the ideal setting for a holiday movie.

While the house is stunning, the real attention-grabber is the listing video, which seems to be a cross between a tour and something you'd see on the Hallmark channel.

The video starts with a mother and young girl entering the home, and, after being told to stay in place, the girl inevitably sets off to explore the mansion.

Things take an unexpected turn when the girl leaves the property completely and appears in downtown Niagara-on-the-Lake, where she spends the day shopping, petting horses and skipping down the street with Santa Claus.

The adventure doesn't end here. She finishes the day off like any character from a holiday film by sipping hot chocolate and catching a ride back to the house on an enchanting horse-drawn carriage.

The video closes with a cameo from Santa, who shouts out the home's address and gives a classic "ho, ho, ho."

Whether you're looking for a home or a new Christmas movie to watch, this randomly festive tour will definitely put you in the holiday spirit.

Niagara Mansion For Sale

Raiana Schwenker & Sally McGarr | McGarr Realty

Price: $15,000,000

Address: 228 Queen St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Description: This historic mansion comes with its own mini Hallmark movie.

View Here

From Your Site Articles

This Ontario Tiny Home For Sale Is $150K & You Can Stargaze From Bed (PHOTOS)

It also has a bunkie you can use as a guest cabin. 😍

Lauren Zieminski | Zieminski Real Estate Inc.

Are you looking to buy your first house but don't want to break the bank? You could buy this tiny home in Ontario, which is only $150,000.

The boho dreamland is in Iroquois Falls and comes fully furnished, with enough sleeping space for five people.

Keep Reading Show less

Some Of The Worst Real Estate Advice Parents Give Their Kids, According To GTA Realtors

Just because they're mom and dad, doesn't mean they're always right.

Atomazul | Dreamstime

Buying a home is stressful, and Toronto's real estate market doesn't make it any easier.

While turning to your parents may feel like the natural, logical step when making a move on this major milestone, realtors with Strata.ca have pointed to some legit terrible home buying tips that well-intentioned parents have given their kids over the past year — and why you may just want to turn to the pros.

Keep Reading Show less

This $600K Home For Sale In Ontario Has Classy French Vibes & A Secret Bookshelf Room

An epic place to play hide-and-seek!

Elliott Haatvedt | Century 21

This little bungalow nestled amongst the trees in Springbrook, Ontario is just as charming on the inside as it is on the outside.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch-style home sits on a 1.47 acre lot and costs $599,900.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Mansion For Sale Has An Epic Library With Major 'Beauty And The Beast' Vibes

You'll want to be their guest!

Nancy Bailey | Engel & Völkers Oakville

If your favourite part of Beauty And The Beast is the massive library, you'll want to see this Ontario mansion for sale.

This stunning over-8550-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven baths and a massive library that Belle would fall in love with.

Keep Reading Show less