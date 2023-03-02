This $650K Ontario Home Gazes Right Over A Lake & It's A Little Piece Of Waterfront Bliss
You can have coffee with a view.
If you love the thought of waking up on the water then this Ontario home for sale will be right up your alley. The house gazes over a lake and you don't need to be a multi-millionaire to afford it.
Located in Kenora, the $649,900 home is a four-season, custom-built nature escape. It isn't huge, but the 1,350 square-foot living space still has two bedrooms and one bathroom.
Exterior of home with sitting area. Bill Hoard | Century 21
The interior is filled with features made from wood imported from British Columbia, tiled flooring, and lots of light. Despite its size, the bedrooms are spacious so you'll have lots of room for your belongings.
Dining area. Bill Hoard | Century 21
Some highlights of the home include a custom four-piece bathroom complete with a tile shower, granite counters in the kitchen, and the formal dining area with access to the patio.
Carpeted bedroom.Bill Hoard | Century 21
The living space is located on the second level and the first level consists of a "very well built triple-stall garage" for your parking and storage needs .
Triple-stall garage. Bill Hoard | Century 21
The main draw of the property is its location. The home sits right on the edge of a lake and boasts incredible nature views.
You can enjoy 210 feet of water frontage complete with a docking system. The deep water means that you can go for a swim on warm summer days.
Dock on the water. Bill Hoard | Century 21
The large patio area looks right over the water and it's a picturesque place to enjoy a coffee or relax with a book.
Patio area. Bill Hoard | Century 21
The property comes with "room to expand" and "plans in place for the matching dream home" in case you're looking for a larger living space.
Lakehouse for sale
Exterior of the home.
Price: $649,900
Address: 55 Darlington Trail, Kenora, ON
Description: This charming home is perched on the edge of a lake and is a beautiful nature escape.