This Farm Near Toronto Lets You Picnic With Alpacas & They'll Even Join You At The Table
It's the cutest picnic around.
When you think of picnics, visions of sandwiches, green grass, and probably a few ants might come to mind. However, this unique picnic experience near Toronto adds something else to the mix — alpacas.
Udderly Ridiculous Farm Life, a farm and goat milk ice cream manufacturer in Bright, lets you enjoy an outdoor meal surrounded by fluffy alpacas.
The venue first launched the picnic experiences in the summer of 2021 as a way of supporting local Ontario products.
There are two options to choose from at the farm — a the picnic lunch or the sunset picnic. The lunch runs for an hour and 15 minutes and includes "Ontario made refreshments" such as cheese, crackers, and the farm's Udderly Ridiculous ice cream.
The sunset picnic is two hours long and is complete with all the ingredients needed for a specialty charcuterie board as well as salads, snacks, drinks, and dessert.
According to the farm, there are often leftovers that you can bring home with you.
There are two pastures where the picnics take place and you can expect seven to eight alpacas to be with you. These fluffy friends will wander around, enjoy some of their own food, and might even sit at the table with you.
There is grain provided so you can hand-feed the alpacas during your picnic.
You'll learn how to safely interact with the animals before beginning the picnic experience. The activities run from late May to just after Thanksgiving weekend and can be booked on the farm's website.
In addition to the picnics, the venue offers experiences such as Mini Highland Cow Photo Sessions and Taste Of Farm Life where you can learn about food production and what it's like to live on a farm.
Alpaca Picnics
Price: $90 + per picnic
When: Until mid-October, 2023
Address: 906200 Township Rd. 12, Bright, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a picnic surrounded by adorable alpacas at this farm.
