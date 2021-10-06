Trending Tags

things to do in bc

This Gorgeous Lake Chalet In BC Is Only $50 A Night Each If You Split It With Your Crew

The ultimate fall getaway 🍂

destinationlesstravel | Airbnb, Airbnb

This luxurious chalet overlooking breathtaking mountains and serene water is actually super affordable if you book with friends for a fall weekend getaway in B.C.

You'll feel like you stepped right into a Hallmark movie as you curl up on a chilly fall day and look out at the unbelievable view from the A-frame house.

Airbnb

It overlooks Columbia Lake, and it's close to hot springs and ski trails.

Airbnb

I'm pretty sure you wouldn't end up actually leaving the property though. It's on four acres of land and the inside of the house is stunning.

Airbnb

It has a fully equipped kitchen, so you can feed your whole crew.

Airbnb

Family-style meals at this super cute table, paired with the view, are going to make for lifelong memories.

Airbnb

If going away with eight people sounds a bit overwhelming, you can sneak in some alone time with a relaxing bubble bath.

Airbnb

If you do feel like getting out for the day, you're only a 30-minute drive from Whitetail Lake.

Airbnb

The house can comfortably fit eight people (but more for an extra fee), in its three bedrooms, five beds, and two bathrooms.

Airbnb

Both bathrooms are stunning, with lots of space for everyone.

Airbnb

The huge deck is perfect for outdoor dining and drinks, under warm lighting.

Airbnb

It shouldn't be hard to convince eight of your closest friends to come along for the ride. Just show them the photos, and they'll be packing their bags in no time.

Fall Retreat In The Mountains Of B.C.

Airbnb

$507/night for up to eight guests

Book

Region: Fairmont Hot Springs, British Columbia, Canada

Why You Need To Go: Take a fall getaway weekend with your friends and enjoy stunning views.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

