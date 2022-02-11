Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

This Restaurant Is Giving Out Free Tacos Across Canada But Only If Your Name Is Karen

The restaurant wants to apologize to all Karens who may have been offended by their "harmless joke."

Calgary Staff Writer
This Restaurant Is Giving Out Free Tacos Across Canada But Only If Your Name Is Karen
@streatskitchens | Instagram

A Canadian restaurant chain is giving away free tacos to anyone called Karen after one of its restaurants came under criticism for a billboard campaign.

strEATS Kitchen ran a "harmless joke" outside their Calgary store saying that "everyone's welcome, except you Karen, no taco's for you!" but the promotion backfired.

Now, the restaurant has created a video of a fake complaint in their restaurant. The video shows a woman complaining at staff and then a manager steps in offering her and anyone called Karen a free taco on February 11, on what it has dubbed “National Karen Day”.

In the Instagram post, the restaurant launched a campaign pledging to “break the stigma” against Karens, alongside a “charity” partner Karen for Karens.

StrEATS restaurants in Alberta, B.C., Ottawa and Winnipeg will be running the offer. Customers must show government ID to receive their free tacos.

The restaurant said in light of being "all-inclusive", it wanted to make sure all Karen’s are taken care of this “National Karen Day”.

"We got your complaints... and we heard you loud and clear," it added.

“To make it up to all the Karen’s we offended on National Karens Day (February 11)... We are giving away free tacos to anyone with the [sic] Karen.”

strEATS Kitchens

Price: 💸 (free if you're called Karen!)

Address: 125-555 11 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB

They serve delicious street food at affordable prices across Canada while aiming to be as environmentally-friendly as possible.

Website

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

things to do this weekend in ottawa

11 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend If You Can't Choose Between A Valentine & Football

There's a lot to celebrate. ❤️🏈

@la_roma_ottawa | Instagram, @lumberjaxe | Instagram

Maybe you're someone who loves love, perhaps you'd rather think about a future getaway or are only concerned with Sunday's half-time show. No matter if you plan on having a romantic date night, snacking hard for the football game or neither, there's fun to be had in the city.

Here are eleven things to do in Ottawa this weekend if you can't choose between Valentine's Day or the Superbowl.

Keep Reading Show less

Snoop Dogg Is Giving Free Hot Dogs To Torontonians This Friday So You Can Feel 'Like A G'

SkipTheDishes is setting up a pop-up cart.

Steven Cukrov | Dreamstime, @snoopdogg | Instagram

Snoop Dogg is bringing free hot dogs to the people of Toronto, and you can pick yours up this Friday, Doggy style.

The rapper is rolling out a pop-up hot dog cart at Forno Cultura on Queen Street West on Friday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate his partnership with SkipTheDishes.

Keep Reading Show less

11 Gorgeous Ottawa Restaurants You Can Finally Dine At Again This Week (PHOTOS)

Get ready to dine out!

@taybayhop | Instagram, @crayolinaa | Instagram

Give us a 'heck yeah' if you're ready to dine outside of your house again. These eleven Ottawa restaurants are re-opening next week and all of them have beautiful designs and decor that you can admire while you eat.

No more eating in front of the television. Grab your partner, your bestie, or whoever agrees they need a change of scenery and enjoy a meal in one of these stunning restaurants.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in ottawa

9 Of The Top Mediterranean Restaurants In Ottawa, That Local Foodies Are Obsessed With

Extra feta and hummus please.

@fairouzottawa | Instagram, @saru__photos via @melshangrytable | Instagram

If you're trying to decide what your next meal in Ottawa should be, we've got you covered. Fans of Greek and Middle Eastern cuisine it's time to get excited because we have some of the top restaurants in the city to eat like you're on the coast.

Narcity asked our readers on Instagram what their favourite restaurant in Ottawa is for Mediterranean food and here are the top picks.

Keep Reading Show less