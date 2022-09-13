This TikToker Dated 50 Women From 50 US States & These Were His Favorite Places To Find Love
Most of his best dates are all from the same region!
One TikToker made headlines this summer after he attempted to go on dates in every single state in America, for a total of 50.Matthew Wurnig (@50dates50states) has spent this season traveling the country in his Ford truck spending time with women from each state, only to share the overall experience.
Due to the popularity of the series, what started as a post-pandemic social experiment has now become his full-time job. He recounts the tales of his travels to an audience of more than 560,000 followers.
After five and a half months on the road, the digital creator has successfully shared quality time and adventures with residents of all 50 states.
According to Wurnig's official website, he enjoyed orignal date activities such as zip lining, bike riding, go-kart racing, traveling to national parks, going on hikes, and taking cooking and dancing classes.
The Montana native recently shared a viral video about the four dates that went the most smoothly and the states the women he shared those with originated from.
The video shows montages of his time with Payton from Michigan, Sara from Missouri, Belle from New Mexico and Cassidy from Illinois.
The North Dakota State University graduate shows candid videos of himself and the women doing things such as going out to eat, ice skating, popping bottles of champagne and riding a hot air balloon.
@50dates50states
The Top 4 Dates that will be joining me on Good Morning America #50Dates50States #dating #travel #states #usa #america #girls #women
Some of his followers expressed pride in the comment section over the fact that their home states made the list for best dates.
"Yes, let's go Michigan! all of us from Michigan are definitely cheering her on! 🥰" one TikTok commenter expressed.
"Midwest does it best baby, 3/4, let’s goooo" another user claimed, noting that majority of his favorite rendez-vous all hailed from the Midwest region.
Though his summer of love has come to an end, Wurnig has a podcast series where she shares the details of how his dates went and behind the scene stories of the experience. You can find the series here.