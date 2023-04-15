Topless Protester From The Junos Took Her Top Off Again & Chained Herself To Trudeau's Office
She also threw pink paint on the prime minister's office in Ottawa.
The topless protestor who crashed the Junos chained herself to Justin Trudeau's office and she took off her top again while demanding action on climate change.
Known as Ever, she also threw paint on the entrance of the prime minister's office in Ottawa on Saturday, April 14, as part of a demonstration by the climate activist group On2Ottawa.
The group posted a video on Twitter depicting Ever tossing a bucket full of pink paint across the building and the doors of Trudeau's office before flashing the classic rock 'n' roll sign with her hand.
"Ever the topless activist goes to Ottawa to paint the town pink and demand climate action now," On2Ottawa said in the tweet. "Another Heritage Moment!"
The climate activist group also posted a photo on Twitter showing Ever chained to a handrail on the steps leading up to a door to the prime minister's office.
In the picture, she's wearing pink cargo pants while topless, with writing painted on her body just like at the Junos.
The activist is also seen chained to the building, holding a pink sign that reads, "Demand Climate Action Now."
The group said in the tweet that Ever is painting the town pink by "starting with the prime minister's office" to pressure people into action.
According to CTV News, the protester later put on a sweater while speaking to a police officer.
It was also reported that Ottawa police and firefighters broke the chain she had used to secure herself to the building and took her away from the prime minister's office in handcuffs.
"We are here in Ottawa to demand a citizens' assembly to address the desperate need for climate action now," Ever said in a statement shared with CTV News.
"Here and around the world we are seeing fires, floods, droughts [and] food shortages," she said. "The time for dramatic action is now, we still have time to make a difference."
The group On2Ottawa also shared that it is taking action to raise awareness about a caravan going to Ottawa in August.
Ever crashed the Juno Awards stage earlier this year without a shirt and wearing pink cargo pants.
Then, she had writing on the top part of her body, including "Land Back" and "Save The Green Belt," to bring awareness to climate change.
The activist later explained that going on stage at the Junos created "international buzz" and got people talking like it was supposed to.
She also acknowledged that she has an "incredible amount of privilege" to be able to do what she did.
"It is my absolute privilege to stand up and fight for something that I believe in and if the best way that I can do that is by playing the cards that I'm dealt — I have white privilege, I have perfect titties and a huge ass — so I got the attention," she said at the time.