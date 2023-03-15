Topless Junos Protester Says She Used Her 'Perfect' Breasts To Help Climate Change Awareness
"I just walked up there. It was so easy."
A topless protester that managed to get on stage during the JUNO Awards on Monday said the stunt had created "international buzz" and drew attention to the global climate disaster.
Protester Casey Hatherly got up on stage during the live broadcast of the JUNOS while Avril Lavigne was introducing performer AP Dhillon.
Her top half was covered in slogans, including "Land Back" and "Save The Green Belt," aimed at addressing climate change.
Edmonton Police told Narcity the 37-year-old activist was charged with mischief in relation to the incident.
Speaking to media outside the Edmonton courthouse on Wednesday, March 15, Hatherly explained why she had taken action and how she made it onto the JUNOS stage.
"I just walked up there. It was so easy," she told reporters. Hatherly said the stunt had created "international buzz" and got people talking, which it was designed to do.
"Everybody just saw a topless protester, but they're looking now. It's not an issue that people want to think about climate disaster that we are currently experiencing here and all around the world. The time for dramatic action is now, here and around the world," she continued.
"Even if people aren't asking the right questions now, they will be," she added.
Hatherly acknowledged that she has an "incredible amount of privilege."
"It is my absolute privilege to stand up and fight for something that I believe in, and if the best way that I can do that is by playing the cards that I'm dealt — I have white privilege, I have perfect titties and a huge ass — so I got the attention," she added.