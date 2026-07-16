This dazzling 'Caribbean Sea' with a silky white sandbar is just 4 hours from Ontario

No flight needed.

A person swimming. Right: An aerial view of a lake.

A lake near Ontario.

@kkendallthompson | Instagram, @tylerstaelgraeve | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to travel to a tropical island to find powdery white sand and dazzling blue water. Just across the border, there's a stunning lake destination that feels like a slice of the Caribbean.

With its vibrant turquoise waves, endless shoreline and dreamy sandbar, this breathtaking spot makes for a dreamy summer escape, no flight required.

Tucked away in Michigan's Northern Lower Peninsula, Torch Lake is a stunning summer destination located just four hours from the Ontario border.

Spanning more than 18,000 acres, this massive lake is the second-largest inland lake in the state and stretches an impressive 19 miles, making it Michigan's longest lake.

Pure Michigan says that Torch Lake is famous for its "multiple shades of blue" and its stunning waters have earned comparisons to the Caribbean.

According to Forbes, it looks "exactly like the Caribbean Sea," allowing you to enjoy a slice of the tropics without hopping on a plane.

Torch Lake gets its stunning blue colour from its unique limestone bottom, shaped by glaciers thousands of years ago. The white sediment and low organic content help keep the water incredibly clear. As much of the Caribbean has a similar limestone makeup, the two destinations have a surprisingly similar tropical look.

One of the lake's most iconic features is its soft, sandy sandbar, primarily accessible only by boat or other watercraft, making it a popular spot for warm-weather gatherings.

Public beach access on Torch Lake is limited since much of the shoreline is privately owned, but there are a few spots where visitors can take a dip. Torch Lake Township Day Park, Archie Valleau Landing, and Forest Home Township Park offer lake access, and it's best to arrive early since parking and beach space can fill up quickly.

If you want to reach Torch Lake's iconic sandbar without a boat, you can head to the Torch Lake Sand Bar Public Access Point, which is a short walk from parking near Cherry Avenue. From there, you can wade or swim out to the sandbar in about 10 minutes. The water stays around waist-deep for adults, but parking is limited, so arriving early is a good idea.

For the warmest water and the ultimate beach experience, plan your visit during July or August when Torch Lake is at its best.

If you're looking for a destination that feels like the tropics, this beautiful lake is just a road trip from Ontario.

Pure Michigan website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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