2 People Were Found Dead & 8 Other Rescued After A Boat Collision Near Toronto Harbour
Police reportedly found the two people "inside the craft."
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
On Tuesday, Toronto lost two people in a boat collision near Toronto Harbour and the Tommy Thompson Park area.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) reported that at around 11:54 p.m. on May 31, they received a call of a marine vessel collision on the Toronto shoreline.
The boat was reportedly travelling northeast going into the harbour area when it crashed with a "rock island breakwater," which in turn caused the marine vessel to capsize.
TPS tweeted later that night that the Toronto Police marine unit and the Toronto Fire marine unit were both on the scene investigating the collision.
At the time of the tweet, they had rescued three people but later revealed that they had rescued eight other people from the vessel and the water.
Police became aware that there were two other people who were reported to be on the boat at the time of the collision but were not found in the initial search.
The boat was removed from the water using "specialty equipment," and the two missing persons were found.
Police reported that there was a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman who were both announced deceased and located "inside the craft."
"An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway by Toronto Police Traffic Services with the assistance of the Toronto Police Marine Unit."
The police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to contact them at 416-808-1900, or if you wish to stay anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.