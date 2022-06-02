NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto police

2 People Were Found Dead & 8 Other Rescued After A Boat Collision Near Toronto Harbour

Police reportedly found the two people "inside the craft."

Toronto Associate Editor
​Toronto Police marine unit boat.

Toronto Police marine unit boat.

TPSMarineUnit | Twitter

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

On Tuesday, Toronto lost two people in a boat collision near Toronto Harbour and the Tommy Thompson Park area.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) reported that at around 11:54 p.m. on May 31, they received a call of a marine vessel collision on the Toronto shoreline.

The boat was reportedly travelling northeast going into the harbour area when it crashed with a "rock island breakwater," which in turn caused the marine vessel to capsize.

TPS tweeted later that night that the Toronto Police marine unit and the Toronto Fire marine unit were both on the scene investigating the collision.

At the time of the tweet, they had rescued three people but later revealed that they had rescued eight other people from the vessel and the water.

Police became aware that there were two other people who were reported to be on the boat at the time of the collision but were not found in the initial search.

The boat was removed from the water using "specialty equipment," and the two missing persons were found.

Police reported that there was a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman who were both announced deceased and located "inside the craft."

"An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway by Toronto Police Traffic Services with the assistance of the Toronto Police Marine Unit."

The police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to contact them at 416-808-1900, or if you wish to stay anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...