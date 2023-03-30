7 So-Called 'Rules' For Dog Owners In Toronto That I Just Don't Agree With
Some things simply don't make sense to me.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I have had a pet for nearly four years, and as much as I love it, living in a big city with her sucks because of all the so-called "rules" of being a dog owner in Toronto.
Why can't Toronto be more like California, where dogs are welcome almost everywhere? I understand that I'm a major dog person, and others in the city hate the four-legged animal, but we have to co-exist because they are too vulnerable not to live happily.
Before you come after me and say that my opinions do not conform to pet etiquette, just know that it's a struggle to live in Toronto with a dog and I want you to understand what it feels like.
Here are seven so-called "rules" for dog owners and why I simply disagree with them as a pet parent in Toronto.
Dogs can't pee or poo in some spots... outside
As a Torontonian with a dog, this so-called rule sucks the most and simply doesn't make any sense.
My dog needs to relieve herself and that typically means running to the closest patch of grass, or in Toronto's case, dirt, and letting herself go.
Those patches are often in front of condo buildings because we live in the Entertainment District.
However, that's not always allowed; honestly, I don't get it.
As a pedestrian, would you rather have a dog pee in a patch of dirt or on the pavement? Think about it.
The other day, I was walking my dog and she peed in a patch of grass. We were then interrupted by building security of a random condo that I don't live in, to let me know that she isn't allowed to relieve herself there, building rules.
Ummm.....
- I don't live in the building so the rule doesn't apply to me.
- The dirt patch was on the street, which is public property.
- There is no bylaw against allowing the dog to relieve themselves on this patch of grass, and it is not trespassing.
- The sign they were referring to was from Dollarama.
In other words, leave me alone, and Toronto, please add more green spaces so dog owners don't need to run into this problem.
Picking up after your dog
Before you jump to conclusions about what this subheading means I'm going to explain it to you.
I happily pick up after my dog. I don't like it when the city has poop all over the place and I'm walking through a maze trying to avoid it. But please, for the love of everything in the world, can we have more garbage bins in the street?
I'm not joking, the other day I walked 15 minutes with the poop bag in my hand because there was no bin, anywhere.
I constantly thought about all those people that leave poop on the ground and I actually get why they resorted to this option.
It was freezing outside, and all I wanted to do was go back home, but I didn't find anywhere to throw the freaking poop bag. It sucked.
Animals can't go into most restaurants
Mira with her dog at a Toronto restaurant.
During the summer, Toronto is wonderful because many patios allow dogs on them. It makes our lives a lot more cheerful.
The four-legged animal can finally feel free and not cooped up in an apartment.
But let me tell you, when it's wintertime and there is nowhere to take your dog, the little rascals get depressed, and it's time to have more dog-friendly restaurants in Toronto.
Dogs can't bark
Dog barking in Toronto.
Not too long ago, a dog park in Toronto had a sign asking owners to stop their pets from barking. Let that sink in for a second.
How can you have a dog park and ask the animals not to bark? That simply makes no sense. The city realized the same thing and got the sign taken down shortly after.
But that's not even the problem. Recently, I went to a coffee shop that allows dogs, which made me so happy. But, my dog being all excited, barked at someone to say hello. They didn't mind it, but everyone else stared at me as if I had just committed a crime.
If you are going to allow dogs, then maybe make us feel welcome.
Keeping your dog on-leash at a park
When I'm having a picnic at the park and my dog sits with me, why must I keep them on a leash? I genuinely don't understand.
Parks are one of the places where dogs feel the happiest and can explore like they are meant to. So if the dog is friendly and trained, let the owner have their picnic in peace with no leash in hand because it simply doesn't make sense.
Trinity Bellwoods has an off-leash area that isn't enclosed. The huge grass area is unofficially an off-leash park. When you go there, you know what's up. But other small spots like College Park make it so difficult.
Can all coffee shops be dog-friendly, please?
Dog waiting for a Puppacino from Starbucks.
I get it when a server tells me that dogs are not allowed in a restaurant. There are some health and safety rules they need to abide by. But why can't I take my dog to a coffee shop?
I'm not even asking to take a seat. I just want to grab a coffee and go.
Don't get me wrong, there are so many dog-friendly cafes and I have a list on my phone to prove it. But the fact that some spots are so mean about it really boils my blood.
Dogs in Ubers
When you need to take a dog in an Uber for whatever reason, there isn't a moment in my life where that becomes such a stressful moment.
I have been yelled at, rejected, and lectured often, and it's not fun.
Recently, Uber introduced a new service called Uber Pet and while it's great not to have to deal with the stress when ordering it because the driver knows there will be a dog in the car, it's so much more expensive.
I understand that Ubers are the cars of the owner, so sometimes it might suck to have a dog in there, but my dog is small, sits on my lap, loves cars and doesn't shed because she's hypoallergenic.
I know these are some really opinioned comments, but if you're a dog owner, you probably relate. But, the solutions are so simple. All we need are more green spaces, garbage bins and dog-friendly areas because the reality is there are so many dogs in the city.
According to Canadian Animal Health Institute, since the pandemic, "60% of households reporting ownership of at least one cat or dog."
Additionally, Pet Traveller states, "the city is home to more than 230,000 dogs," so let's make it friendly, please.