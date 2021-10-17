Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Coyote In Toronto Needed Help After It Was Found With It's Head Stuck In a Plastic Jar

Make sure your recycling is properly secured.

A Coyote In Toronto Needed Help After It Was Found With It's Head Stuck In a Plastic Jar
Toronto Wildlife Centre | Facebook

A poor lil' coyote was found in Toronto with a plastic jug stuck over her head and it's a valuable reminder of why it's so important to dispose of our waste safely.

On Saturday, October 16, Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) posted two pictures of the helpless animal on their Facebook page and noted that she was treated for dehydration before being released.

"The Registered Veterinary Technician found the tool she needed and went to work cutting away at the plastic as the frightened patient laid still," said the Facebook post.

"Although uninjured, the coyote was dehydrated and thin after not being able to eat while trapped in this state for some time. After a few days of fluids, nutritious food and close monitoring, the coyote was able to return home."

They also stressed the importance of getting rid of waste and recycling properly to keep our animal friends out of these predicaments.

"It's always important to thoroughly wash recyclables and discard them in a secure bin to keep our wild neighbours safe!"

If you find an animal like this coyote in need, you can call TWC's hotline 416-631-0662 for help.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Toronto Dog Rescue Is Still Looking For Someone To Give One-Eyed 'Wink' A Forever Home

She's a playful rescue from Jordan who just landed in Canada. 🐶

Courtesy of @peanutmutterrescue and @rahmehforanimals

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

An adorable one-eyed puppy from Jordan who goes by the name 'Wink' is somehow still up for adoption at a dog rescue in Toronto.

Keep Reading Show less

Heroic Yorkie Defends 10-Year-Old Girl During A Vicious Coyote Attack In Toronto (VIDEO)

A GoFundMe is raising money to cover the cost of the pup's surgery.

Dorothy Amelie Lily Kwan | GoFundMe

A Toronto GoFundMe page is raising money for a Yorkshire terrier named Macy after she received "extensive injuries" while protecting her 10-year-old owner from a coyote attack.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Keep Reading Show less

A Wild Coyote Was Spotted Prowling Around A Toronto Schoolyard During Recess (PHOTOS)

It was apparently bold in approaching people.
Ron_textall | Reddit

Residents near Queens Quay and Bathurst were met with a surprise when a coyote starting wandering a Toronto schoolyard during recess.

The coyote was spotted by a Toronto Reddit user on late Monday morning, while the students were taking a break from classes.

"It was pretty bold with approaching people so I’m assuming it [was] hungry," he wrote.

Keep Reading Show less

Coyotes Keep Stalking & Biting People In This Park Near Toronto

Three people have been bitten in the past three days.
Geoffrey Kuchara | Dreamstime

If you're out for a stroll in the Vaughan area, you're going to want to stay on high alert.

Pheasant Hollow Park near Toronto has been the location of three separate coyote attacks in the past three days, says York Region Public Health.*

Keep Reading Show less