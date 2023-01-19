A House Explosion In Kitchener Has Sent 2 Adults & 2 Children To The Hospital
Other residents have been displaced as well.
Residents of a Kitchener, Ontario, neighbourhood were displaced Wednesday night following an explosion at an Elm Ridge Drive and Queen's Boulevard home.
Four people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital in the aftermath of the event.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, officers received reports of a house explosion at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18. When police arrived, they found that "an explosion had occurred inside a residence and caused extensive damage."
Nearby residences and neighbouring units also "sustained significant structural damage."
\u201cOur General Investigations Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshall is continuing to investigate. \n\nAnyone with information is encouraged to contact police or @Waterloocrime.\n\nOcc: 23-017469 (924) \n\nDetails: https://t.co/h8C0Nk10fQ.\u201d— Waterloo Regional Police (@Waterloo Regional Police) 1674128820
The two adults, a man and a woman, were transported to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries. Emergency crews took the two children with minor injuries to a local hospital.
The explosion displaced several residents, with the Red Cross stepping in to assist. A Grand River Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter to the stranded.
As of now, the cause of the blast remains unknown. Waterloo police and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Narcity contacted Waterloo police for further information but has not heard back.
The explosion is not the only to occur in Ontario this month. On the morning of January 12, a fire and explosion occurred at an industrial building in St. Catharines, forcing residents of nearby homes and businesses to evacuate.
One person was also injured and taken to the hospital with burns.
The incident occurred around 6:35 a.m. on Keefer Road in the city's northeast end. The building, operated by hazardous materials company Sonix, specializes in handling various chemical compounds.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.