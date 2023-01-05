A Trailer Exploded In Toronto & Officials Say One Man Was Hospitalized With Serious Burns
It happened just before midnight Thursday.
A man has suffered serious injuries after a trailer exploded in Toronto Wednesday night.
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were called out to Glencairn Avenue near Allen Road in North York at 11:40 p.m., Wednesday, following reports that a propane tank was leaking inside of a trailer.
TFS confirmed to Narcity it was an RV camper-style trailer that had possibly exploded or caught fire, while police had deemed it an explosion in their report from the scene.
"There was some smoke coming from the trailer and some smouldering contents inside," said TFS Captain Dan Vieira. "There was a reported person suffering burn injuries."
Toronto Paramedics confirmed to Narcity the victim was a man in his 40s and he was rushed to a burn trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police had initially said the man's injuries were life-threatening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation as does the reported explosion, but it seems there were clear signs that an explosion could've happened, with the entire sidewall of the trailer looking to have been blown out.
Ontario's Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.
Crews are expected to remain on the scene for much of the day Thursday for their investigation.
The situation is reminiscent of a similar propane tank explosion that happened in late November underneath a bridge near Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard, where a massive fireball was seen and several loud explosions were heard by residents living in nearby condo buildings.
