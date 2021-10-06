Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel

A New Flight From Toronto To Dublin Is Coming This Spring & It Will Be Super Cheap

Flights will begin in May.

A New Flight From Toronto To Dublin Is Coming This Spring & It Will Be Super Cheap
Ian Whitworth | Dreamstime, Dennizn | Dreamstime

Have you always wanted to see Ireland's rolling green hills or epic cliffs? Well, travelling to Europe from Toronto is about to become a lot less expensive than you might think.

WestJet announced in a press release on October 5 that direct flights between Dublin and Toronto will be coming this spring.

The direct seasonal flights will run four times a week starting May 15, 2022, and increase to daily flights by June 2, 2022.

Flights will return to four times a week between October 1 to October 28 in 2022.

One-way tickets will be CA$272, and round trips will go for CA$499.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Stunning Ontario Home For Sale Sits On The Water & Feels Like Your Own Slice Of Europe

You can escape to Ireland without ever leaving Ontario.

Karin Rotem | RE/MAX, Karin Rotem | RE/MAX

A one-of-kind Ontario home for sale is giving its future owners a chance to enjoy the European countryside without leaving the province.

9868 County Rd. 24 in Westport, Ontario is a nearly 20-acre estate that offers unbeatable views and access to the Rideau Canal.

Keep Reading Show less

A 3-Day Festival Is Coming To Toronto This Week & Will Support An Indigenous Charity

The festival will support residential school survivors.

@foreverfest.ca | Instagram, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

Forever Fest is bringing a free three-day festival to Toronto this week, and it will support the Legacy of Hope Foundation, an Inidengous charity that supports survivors of residential schools.

The festival will run from October 1 to 3 at Maple Leaf Forever Park and feature live Candian music with headliners like The Standstills, Skye Wallace and The Garden Rock Cover Band.

Keep Reading Show less

Zellers Is Back For A Pop-Up In Ontario & Suddenly It's 2001 All Over Again (PHOTOS)

The nostalgia is so real! 👀

Courtesy of Hudson's Bay

Hudson's Bay is kicking it old school and bringing Zellers back from the archives for a pop-up shop in Ontario.

Fans of the closed-down retail chain can relive its glory days at the pop-up in Burlington Mall and score some signature Zellers apparel, toys, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Was Just Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World & The Bragging Rights Are Real

Take that, Berlin and Sydney.

Helgidinson | Dreamstime

Toronto is one of the most desirable places to live in Canada, but how it compares to all the other top cities in the world is a much deeper question. Thankfully, we now have the answer.

According to the World's Best Cities report, an acclaimed ranking of urban hot spots by Resonance Consultancy, the 6ix is currently named the 18th greatest global destination. Toronto beat out all other Canadian cities by a country mile, including Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, which took the 46th, 48th and 49th spots respectively.

Keep Reading Show less