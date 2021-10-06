EN - Travel
A New Flight From Toronto To Dublin Is Coming This Spring & It Will Be Super Cheap
Flights will begin in May.
Have you always wanted to see Ireland's rolling green hills or epic cliffs? Well, travelling to Europe from Toronto is about to become a lot less expensive than you might think.
WestJet announced in a press release on October 5 that direct flights between Dublin and Toronto will be coming this spring.
The direct seasonal flights will run four times a week starting May 15, 2022, and increase to daily flights by June 2, 2022.
Flights will return to four times a week between October 1 to October 28 in 2022.
One-way tickets will be CA$272, and round trips will go for CA$499.
