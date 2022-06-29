A Rob Ford Statue Is Making Its Way Around Toronto & Creators Say It's A 'Roving Tribute'
Have you seen the late mayor's statue?
A statue of the late and infamous Mayor Rob Ford has been found in Toronto and is making its way around the city.
Cabibble Cards Corp., known for its 'Infamous6ix" series of trading cards of infamous Toronto figures, commissioned the statue from artist Christian Aldo and debuted the artwork in Trinity Bellwoods Park on June 20, 2022.
Tim Matheson, CEO of Cabibble Cards Corp., told Narcity they commissioned the statue to remind people "no matter how big the scandal or how many haters want to hate. We are bigger than our problems and have the energy, imagination and spirit to rise above it all."
Ford suffered numerous scandals during his time in politics, from substance abuse issues to addiction, before he died of cancer in March 2016.
Despite being a controversial figure, Ford helped Toronto in many ways. Matheson said Ford "always focused on what had to be done, despite all the noise around him."
Talks of commemorating Ford have been in the works for years, from a potential stadium in 2017 to an online petition to rename Dundas Street after Ford in 2021.
Matheson says they got tired of all the talk and decided to do something to commemorate Ford on their own.
"There has long been discussion around erecting a statue of Mayor Ford. We got tired of hearing about it and decided to create our own. The statue is a roving tribute to Mayor RoFo along with our series 3 Infamous6ix commemorative cards, a set completely devoted to him," said Matheson.
The statue has already appeared at Christie Pits Park and at Toronto's 2022 Pride parade atop a float that read "Cottaging" with a heart.
Matheson says reactions to the statute have "varied."
"Most people have a hearty chuckle, take a pic and move on. Some get enraged and look about in disbelief that such a statue has been mounted in their neighbourhood park."
The statue's next appearance will be at the Something Strange Oddities Market on July 3 at Revival on College Street, and Matheson says an "island excursion is not far along."
Narcity reached out to Premier Doug Ford's office for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.
If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or substance use, help is available across the provinces and territories.