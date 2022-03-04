A Toronto Biker Wiped Out After Their Tire Got Caught In Streetcar Tracks (VIDEO)
New fear unlocked 🔓
Biking in Toronto can be a great way to avoid traffic around the city, but it can also be deadly with highly populated roads and plenty of liabilities on the streets.
Johnny Strides, a YouTuber in Toronto, may have found another danger when it comes to biking – getting your bicycle tire stuck in Toronto's streetcar tracks.
In a video posted to YouTube on March 2, Strides shows the gut-wrenching moment when his tire gets lodged in the small crack of a streetcar track while riding south down Ossington Avenue as he tries to avoid a crossing guard on the street.
The seasoned biker has been riding in Toronto since 2005 and told Narcity the accident was a total "freak thing."
"There was a parked car and a crossing guide on one side, and it was just a subconscious maneuver. I made it left over the streetcar track, but I didn't cut the angle nearly as sharp coming back to the right," and "I paid the price."
Upon impact of his tire snagging, Strides can be seen lurching forward on his bike before smashing his head and hip into the pavement.
In the video, Strides groans in pain before saying, "I whacked my head. I think my helmet just saved my life."
"I think I would have been in the hospital for sure if I wasn't wearing it. That would have been an instant blackout, probably blood on the street kind of thing," he told Narcity.
At the end of the video, Strides offers other bikers the sound advice "Always wear a helmet!"
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.