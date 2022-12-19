A Woman Has Been Charged After Attacking A Dog & A 62-Year-Old In The Streets Of Toronto
The animal and person faced serious injuries.
Toronto Police Service has arrested a woman for assaulting a dog and shoving a 62-year-old woman to the ground.
The two incidents happened weeks apart but have left the animal and victim both with serious and life-altering injuries.
On November 27, police allege the woman shoved a 62-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk at around 9 a.m. on Danforth Avenue West of Rhodes Avenue, according to a press release.
TPS said she shoved the woman down with both hands and without warning before fleeing the scene.
The woman was sent to a hospital with "life-altering injuries" as a result of the assault.
TPS released an image of the woman and asked for public help in identifying her, only for another incident to strike weeks later.
Elizabeth WindsorToronto Police Service.
In a separate incident on December 17 at 2 p.m., the suspect allegedly approached a woman walking a dog near Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, she is reported to have physically assaulted the dog, according to a press release.
After the assault, the suspect left the area. Leaving the dog with serious injuries.
The following day, December 18, police arrested 48-year-old Elizabeth Windsor and charged her with assault causing bodily harm and injury to an animal.
She is set to appear in court on December 18 at 10 a.m. at Old City Hall.
Windsor has no fixed address, and investigators believe there may be more victims who have yet to come forward and are encouraging anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5500.