'Bachelor In Paradise Canada' Bartender Wendt Shares How To Make The Most Popular Drink

You can drink along with your favourite BIPC stars!

BIPC

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

Bachelor in Paradise Canada (BIPC) bartender and alumnus Kevin Wendt gave Narcity the scoop on what contestants are grabbing from the bar this season.

While wine is always a staple in the Bachelor franchise, viewers may be surprised by the drink of choice at Camp Paradise on BIP's first Candian season.

What's the most popular drink you're making?

"Surprisingly, and Jessie can definitely confirm this, I was making some really mean Moscow and tequila mules," Wendt revealed to Narcity.

"Once the ginger beer started flowing, I feel like everyone got the taste for it. I think it was like margaritas on day one to try and like paradise it up a little, but then they realized we're not sweating in Mexico, we're at a bar you can get whatever you want."

"You know, the nice copper cups with the Moscow mule was definitely a big hit. Then obviously just wine because what's the bachelor without wine?"

How do you make it?

"The key ingredient is ginger beer. You can get that at any grocery store."

"I usually do an ounce depending on which cast member maybe two ounces, vodka or tequila."

"Obviously, a cup full of ice and then you can add in double the amount of whatever you put in for alcohol, so two ounces of ginger beer and then you top it with lime juice and some soda and then garnish it with a fruit, and that's it."

The season premiere of BIPC is this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Citytv, so you can tune in and drink along with your very own BIPC inspired Moscow mule.

Host Jessie Jones told Narcity that he and the cast were loving "the vibes that Kevin was pouring" and said he could "almost guaranteed" that the drink would have you feeling "the same feeling as all of us."

