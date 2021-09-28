Trending Tags

A Body Was Found Near The Toronto Zoo & The Homicide Unit Is Now Investigating

Police located the body on Monday in the Reesor Road and Old Finch Avenue area.

Mira Agron | Dreamstime

Toronto police found a dead body near the Toronto Zoo early Monday morning.

On September 27 at 12:12 a.m., police said they responded to a fire call in the Reesor Road and Old Finch Avenue area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man's body.

The victim is described to be between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and is somewhere between the ages of 25 to 35 years old. Police also described him to have short dark hair and short dark facial hair, and a light brown complexion.

He was also wearing a pair of black Air Jordan shoes with red soles and a plain gold band on the left ring finger.

Police said a post-mortem examination is scheduled sometime Tuesday, September 28. The Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

