A Body Was Found Near The Toronto Zoo & The Homicide Unit Is Now Investigating

"My daughter deserves justice," Chalifoux said.
In a Facebook post, Chalifoux described her daughter as vibrant and loving, but also brave and always willing to stand for people she cared about.
"My biggest and worst fear in all my life is staring me in the face right now," Chalifoux said in the Facebook post.
What happened the night Sierra was killed?
According to the girl's mom, Sierra was being followed by a group while walking with a friend near the Coliseum in northeast Edmonton late on Friday, October 2.
EPS said in a release that they got word of an assault in the area of 75 Street and Mount Lawn Road Northwest just after 11 p.m.
Officers and paramedics found Sierra with serious injuries and rushed her to hospital, where she later died.
Sierra's mom told Narcity that the girl's friend stayed with her until emergency crews arrived.
"She was just 13 and had potential and so much to offer. Nobody deserves to go through this," Chalifoux told Narcity.
Edmonton Police held a press conference on Monday, October 5 but wouldn't say what Sierra's injuries were.
Who is responsible
Edmonton police said in a release on Monday, October 5, that they have charged a "female youth" with second-degree murder in connection to the assault.
Sgt. Brenda Dalziel with the EPS homicide unit spoke with reporters at a press conference on Monday, October 5 but wouldn't discuss if the attack was targeted.
Sierra's mom confirmed to Narcity that the accused and her daughter knew of each other but were not close.
Dalziel also wouldn't comment on if anyone else if being charged at this time.
The accused will now await trial but because she is a minor, her name and age are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
What is happening now?
Investigators are working to piece together what happened that night.
“This is a really difficult situation for homicide investigators, for first responders, for the EMS that attended and of course it’s a tragedy for the family, and both families in this case,” Dalziel said.
The sergeant continued to explain how "uncommon" it is to have a case like this that involves such a young victim and accused killer.
Police have received many tips from the public based on social media posts but Dalziel said investigators are focusing on facts and reliable sources.
“Not everything we read online is going to be the truth, so homicide investigators need to do their job to make sure that what we pursue as evidence is factual, and we will be doing that,” explained the sergeant.
Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or was in the area around that time is asked to come forward to speak with Edmonton Police at 1-780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
People with information can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The victim's aunt, Fran Chalifoux Tribe, posted on Facebook that they hope more information will come forward.
"Her life mattered to us, she is not a statistic," she said in the post.
The teen's uncle started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs and the family held a vigil for Sierra over the weekend.