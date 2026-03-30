6 of the most wholesome Canadian moments from the 2026 Juno Awards (VIDEOS)
"I totally believe in the Canadian dream, please believe it too." 🥹
The 2026 JUNO Awards had lots of highlights, but there were some undeniably Canadian moments that will make the Canucks out there feel some pride.
Canada's biggest night for music brought the country together, and if you missed it, here are six cute Canadian moments that happened throughout the night.
When Nelly Furtado said she's "a product of the Canadian dream"
Nelly Furtado was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards this year, and the whole tribute to her was full of wholesome moments. Her speech, though, topped it off for Canadian pride.
"I'm literally a product of the Canadian dream," she said.
"I'm just really proud to be Canadian," she added. "I live in Canada. I make my music in Canada. And I work with Canadian musicians... I totally believe in the Canadian dream, please believe it too."
When Brett Kissel aced the Canadian Quiz
Narcity was on the Orange Carpet this year, chatting to the biggest names in Canadian music and putting them to the test. We gave them a quiz of rapid-fire Canadian-themed questions, and one artist stood out among the rest.
Brett Kissel knew it all. We're talking House Hippos, who Justin Trudeau is dating, and how to precisely define "out for a rip".
(Cowboy) hats off to you, Brett!
We also asked their snack preferences, and the answers will make Canadians everywhere hungry.
When Shawn Desman gushed about maple syrup
Shawn Desman loves maple syrup! It's confirmed.
We ask the serious questions on the carpet, including what celeb's most "Canadian thing" about them is.
For Shawn, it's his admiration for maple syrup and how he dunks his waffles in it (there's a whole system, watch the video).
When Mae Martin referenced Barenaked Ladies
The Juno Awards host, Mae Martin, started out the night strong, connecting with the audience about what it feels like to be back in Canada after living in the US.
There's a lot to miss about home, but top of the list – according to Martin — is people knowing what you're talking about when you say "It's been..." while hitting that note just right.
Martin also gave Sleep Country's iconic jingle a shoutout.
"Why buy a mattress anywhere else?" 🎵
Nothing like some nostalgia to make you feel all fuzzy.
When the Arkells ate Timbits on the carpet
Arkells eating Timbits on the JUNO Awards red capret.
Narcity
Another highlight of the carpet? Getting to see which Canadian celebs were tempted by our box of Timbits (and which flavours they were reaching for).
Every member of the Arkells dug in. Does it get any more Canadian then a red carpet break for Timmies?
Toronto --> Trono
Toronto? No — it's Trono.
Not wholesome exactly, but this video is very Canadian.