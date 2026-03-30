Drake just called out the Juno Awards and says he was 'snubbed'
His tribute to Nelly Furtado took a turn.
During the 2026 Juno Awards' tribute to Nelly Furtado, Drake appeared in a video honouring the music icon being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.
Towards the end of the heartfelt message, he called out the awards show.
Back in 2011, Drake hosted the Juno Awards, and although up for a slew of awards that year, he took home none. Well, apparently, it's stuck with him.
"To the Junos, because you are honouring one of my dearest friends tonight, I will spare you. Even though I know you're still thinking about those six awards that you gave to Shad in 2011 when you snubbed 'Take Care,' as I hosted the 40th anniversary of your award show. But listen, that's neither here or there. Tonight, we'll let it go. This is about Nelly," Drake said in the video, shown on the award broadcast.
He ended it with some more kind words for Furtado.
"Nels, I love you. Have a great night. Enjoy your Hall of Fame status. It's long overdue.
Nelly then accepted her honour with a beautiful speech, sending love to Canada and the country's music industry.
The 2011 Drake snub hasn't been a secret, with it making headlines at the time and coming up in the following years during the award season. At the time, Global News reported that fellow Canadian artist Kardinal Offishall said that the Juno Awards showed "utter disrespect" for Drake by snubbing him after he agreed to host.