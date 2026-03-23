10 chaotic things that Toronto pedestrians do on the street, from an annoyed local
Share the sidewalk. Keep your sanity.
Ah, Toronto! The only thing more reliable than TTC shutdowns is the inexplicably growing number of one-way streets, lane restrictions, temporary crossings, and construction sites.
Buses and streetcars have it the best, cars have it worse, but those of us left to our own bipedal devices have to deal with more than just a downed intersection or road closure. I say this with the utmost affection and warmth (especially considering I am one): Toronto pedestrians are a ruthless bunch, and they unabashedly commit a litany of sidewalk no-nos.
Here are a few I've experienced when strolling our streets...
Holding hands across the entire sidewalk
We're not playing Red Rover here, people!
I have no issue with public displays of affection or camaraderie, but is it necessary to clothesline passing strangers? For the love of god, have some consideration for the rest of us — we're all just trying to get by.
What's even worse is when the group is spread so wide that even trying to get around proves to be impossible, leaving you stuck in sidewalk limbo.
Aggressive and oblivious cyclists
First of all, bikes on sidewalks are already incredibly triggering.
I have a healthy respect for cyclists — especially in Toronto — who go whizzing by on their two-wheeled wonders, weaving in and out of traffic at breakneck speed. But dinging their bells at pedestrians when they're TWO DAMN FEET away from a proper bike lane? Unforgivable.
Making wild and unpredictable arm movements
Once again, I am asking — nay, begging — for us all to be more considerate and aware of our surroundings while on the sidewalk.
Arm flailing of any kind is already annoying, but it can also be dangerous, especially if you're spooked, startled, or just trying to avoid an eye gouging (I'm not keen on losing an eye or falling into traffic en route to the grocery store).
Barring some sort of extenuating circumstance, it's probably best to keep our arms to ourselves.
Looking down at phones
If we aren't allowed to use phones while driving, then we shouldn't be allowed to use our phones while walking. I SAID IT!
Take a wee step to the side whenever you're responding to a text or need to immediately, at that exact second, watch a YouTube video for some reason (?).
Toronto pedestrian traffic is ruthless and relentless enough already without some unaware pedestrian walking directly into oncoming cars.
Using strollers as battering rams
This is not in any way meant to sound "anti-parent," but consider this a friendly reminder that your stroller is not a battering ram. It is not meant to clear a path for you. It is a vehicle for your tiny progeny to protect them when you take them out into the big wild world.
Please refrain from shoving, pushing, or (THE WORST) slamming it into my shins in an effort to remove me from your path.
Refusing to make space for oncoming pedestrians
It seems like pretty common courtesy to make space for other human beings...right? We hold doors for those walking behind us, we assist the elderly when we can, we don't shove children — so why can't we make a sliver of space for other sidewalk users?
If I'm already hugging the curb, please don't come directly at me and act surprised when I physically need to push past you to avoid landing in the gutter. You did this to yourself.
Blocking critical junctions
Nothing says, "I don't care about others," quite as succinctly and cuttingly as blatantly blocking a building or sidewalk entrance, stairwell, or exit. Did you think you had exclusive usage rights to this space? Or were you just assuming that this particular spot has been placed here purely for your own convenience?
Could you maybe move, like, two feet in ANY direction so that others could use it, too?
Tailgating
This one is a personal pet peeve of mine, and it might be because I've had my heels scraped dozens (and dozens) of times by tailgating pedestrians who appeared to have been born without a personal space bubble.
We're all hustlin' and bustlin' and in a rush to get somewhere, but I refuse to believe that breathing down my neck is helping you get anywhere faster. And those that do this while sneezing onto the back of my head — straight to jail.
Letting dogs take up all the space
Your dog is really friggin' cute. I swear!!!! But loosening the leash and letting your pet walk willy-nilly down the street is unacceptable (not to mention an accident waiting to happen).
It has nothing to do with your doggo specifically, but everything to do with monopolizing several precious feet of walkway. I wouldn't want to accidentally tread on a paw or a tail in my hurry to catch the bus.
Not obeying crosswalk signals
Before anyone gets hot and bothered by this one, let me state clearly that I am, first and foremost, on the pedestrians' side. Which is why I think it's imperative — critical, even! — for us to obey the pedestrian crossing sign. Cars don't follow the rules. They're trying to eke through the intersection on the last precious seconds of a yellow light, making it easy to miss an unexpected foot traveller attempting to do the same.
I'll be the first to acknowledge that sometimes, when I step out of my home, I'm not always at my best and certainly not always feeling full to the brim with kindness, but things are hard enough as it is without complicating our lives with petty street-side squabbles — especially when they can be avoided with a smidge of courtesy and consideration.
Doing our own little part can make a big difference for all of us.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.