This swanky Toronto restaurant has a $25 'Girl Dinner' with 3 courses and a boozy drink
You can enjoy a multi-course meal for the price of a cocktail.
You don't need to blow your budget to enjoy a night out with your besties. This Toronto restaurant is offering a multi-course meal for under $30 dollars, and it's what "girl dinner" dreams are made of.
Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill, a King West restaurant with dishes inspired by the European Coast, is serving up a luxe yet affordable dining deal for a glamorous girls' (or guys') night out.
The restaurant has a new $25 prix fixe "Girl Dinner" menu, complete with 3 courses and signature "Girl Sips."
The menu is available Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from open to close.
According to a press release, the experience was "created as a reason to gather, dress up, and enjoy uninterrupted time with friends."
The "Girl Dinner" comes with a few different options, so you can build the meal around whatever you’re craving most. You can choose between a Caesar salad or truffle fries to start, then enjoy a sushi roll or pomodoro pasta for a main, and finish it off with a house-made dessert.
The menu also includes your choice of cosmopolitan, espresso martini, or prosecco.
You can purchase select additional cocktails for $9.
At a restaurant where boozy drinks start at $26, this entire three-course menu costs about as much as a single beverage.
Recently, the restaurant was rebranded under new ownership by Evolv Group and has undergone a full renovation, introducing a "lighter, more refined aesthetic with updated interiors, furnishings, lighting, plating, and an enhanced sound experience."
Reservations can be made on the Mademoiselle website, so call up your besties and enjoy a "girl dinner" out without putting a dent in your wallet.
Mademoiselle "Girl Dinner"
Price: $25 per person
When: Sundays to Thursdays, open to close
Address: 563 King St. W., Toronto, ON