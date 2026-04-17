This swanky Toronto restaurant has a $25 'Girl Dinner' with 3 courses and a boozy drink

You can enjoy a multi-course meal for the price of a cocktail.

A table with food and drinks. Right: A person at a restaurant.

A restaurant in Toronto.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't need to blow your budget to enjoy a night out with your besties. This Toronto restaurant is offering a multi-course meal for under $30 dollars, and it's what "girl dinner" dreams are made of.

Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill, a King West restaurant with dishes inspired by the European Coast, is serving up a luxe yet affordable dining deal for a glamorous girls' (or guys') night out.

The restaurant has a new $25 prix fixe "Girl Dinner" menu, complete with 3 courses and signature "Girl Sips."

The menu is available Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from open to close.

According to a press release, the experience was "created as a reason to gather, dress up, and enjoy uninterrupted time with friends."

The "Girl Dinner" comes with a few different options, so you can build the meal around whatever you’re craving most. You can choose between a Caesar salad or truffle fries to start, then enjoy a sushi roll or pomodoro pasta for a main, and finish it off with a house-made dessert.

The menu also includes your choice of cosmopolitan, espresso martini, or prosecco.

You can purchase select additional cocktails for $9.

At a restaurant where boozy drinks start at $26, this entire three-course menu costs about as much as a single beverage.

Recently, the restaurant was rebranded under new ownership by Evolv Group and has undergone a full renovation, introducing a "lighter, more refined aesthetic with updated interiors, furnishings, lighting, plating, and an enhanced sound experience."

Reservations can be made on the Mademoiselle website, so call up your besties and enjoy a "girl dinner" out without putting a dent in your wallet.

Mademoiselle "Girl Dinner"

Price: $25 per person

When: Sundays to Thursdays, open to close

Address: 563 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Mademoiselle Website

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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