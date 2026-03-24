The CN Tower is getting a pop-up nightclub with disco balls and towering views

It's happening for one night only!

A city skyline at night.

The Toronto skyline.

Lazvlad | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

It's time to get groovy, Toronto! A towering nightclub experience is coming to the city, and it's transforming one of the most iconic landmarks into a retro disco extravaganza.

This spring, the CN Tower is hosting Sparkles: Retro Pop Up, which will transform the main observation level into an all-out dance party.

The event will take place for one night only on April 10 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

This pop-up is a fun throwback to a defining era of Toronto nightlife. Inspired by the CN Tower's original nightclub that ran from 1979 to 1991, it brings back that disco-era energy with a modern twist.

You can dance under glittering disco balls, sip on classic retro-style cocktails, and move to a DJ set packed with all the nostalgic hits.

The night will be hosted by George Andrew, Sparkles' longest-running resident DJ, joined by his son, DJ Shamz. George was behind the decks at Sparkles back in the late '80s and early '90s, and now he's returning for this special throwback event, this time sharing the booth with his son, who's making his CN Tower debut as they spin together for the night.

Access to the pop-up is included with your general admission timed ticket to the CN Tower. The event is open to everyone, whether you're a pro dancer or a disco newbie.

Tickets can be booked online, so get ready to dance the night away in one of the city's most iconic attractions.

Sparkles: Retro Pop-up

Price: $47 per adult for general admission

When: April 10 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON

CN Tower Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
things to do in torontotoronto attractionscn tower
TorontoCanadaThings To DoThings To Do
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

I've lived in 4 different Canadian cities and this one is by far the country's best

Here is my offical ranking..

The 'beach capital' of Ontario is near Toronto and it has velvety sand with warm waters

Save this for your summer travels!

Everything we know so far about the fatal Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport

From air traffic control transcripts to chilling passenger accounts, here's all the info we have so far.

Readers say this Ontario spot with charming towns and beaches is better than a trip to the US

No passport needed.

Air traffic control audio reveals what went wrong in the deadly Air Canada plane crash

"I messed up," the air traffic controller can be heard saying after the crash.

Costco is opening a new warehouse in Canada this week and it isn't like a regular store

But you can get in with a regular membership.

2 Canadians have died in an Air Canada plane crash at New York's LaGuardia Airport

41 others were taken to hospital.

These simple mistakes could cost you money when filing your tax return this year

You might be doing this without even knowing!

Upcoming by-elections could give Mark Carney's Liberals a majority — Here's how it works

Everything you need to know about how three April 13 by-elections could change the makeup of Parliament.

15 Canadian slang terms I use that my American friends get so confused by

Write "cheeeeeers" on my tombstone.