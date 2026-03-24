The CN Tower is getting a pop-up nightclub with disco balls and towering views
It's happening for one night only!
It's time to get groovy, Toronto! A towering nightclub experience is coming to the city, and it's transforming one of the most iconic landmarks into a retro disco extravaganza.
This spring, the CN Tower is hosting Sparkles: Retro Pop Up, which will transform the main observation level into an all-out dance party.
The event will take place for one night only on April 10 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
This pop-up is a fun throwback to a defining era of Toronto nightlife. Inspired by the CN Tower's original nightclub that ran from 1979 to 1991, it brings back that disco-era energy with a modern twist.
You can dance under glittering disco balls, sip on classic retro-style cocktails, and move to a DJ set packed with all the nostalgic hits.
The night will be hosted by George Andrew, Sparkles' longest-running resident DJ, joined by his son, DJ Shamz. George was behind the decks at Sparkles back in the late '80s and early '90s, and now he's returning for this special throwback event, this time sharing the booth with his son, who's making his CN Tower debut as they spin together for the night.
Access to the pop-up is included with your general admission timed ticket to the CN Tower. The event is open to everyone, whether you're a pro dancer or a disco newbie.
Tickets can be booked online, so get ready to dance the night away in one of the city's most iconic attractions.
Sparkles: Retro Pop-up
Price: $47 per adult for general admission
When: April 10 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.