Eminem Has A New Resto Called Mom's Spaghetti & It's Just 15 Minutes From Ontario

Future road trip inspo. 🍝

EminemMusic | YouTube

May I have your attention, please! If you consider yourself an Eminem Stan, then you'll want to add this new spot to your future road trip plans.

Rap icon Eminem is opening a restaurant in Detroit on September 29, and it's just 15 minutes away from Windsor, Ontario. Get ready to "lose yourself" in endless pasta dishes, because this spot is actually called Mom's Spaghetti.

Mom's Spaghetti Restaurant - Opening 9/29/21 - Detroit, MI www.youtube.com

Inspired by the iconic song Lose Yourself, Mom's Spaghetti first started as a pop-up in 2017. The new, permanent location in Detroit is tucked away in an alley and features a walk-up window and cozy, diner-like area for sitting.

The menu, of course, is all about pasta. You can get spaghetti and meatballs with scratch sauce as well as spaghetti-stuffed sandwiches and cold drinks.

A retail space called The Trailer will open alongside the restaurant. Located above the eatery, the store is inspired by 8 Mile and features Eminem merchandise, memorabilia, and more.

Before planning a trip to this spot, make sure you check for updated travel restrictions and border closures for the United States.

Mom's Spaghetti

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pasta

Address: 2131 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI

Why You Need To Go: Get your sweater ready and enjoy mom's spaghetti at Eminem's new restaurant.

Menu

