A Fire Broke Out At TTC's Bloor Yonge Station & People Thought It Was An Explosion (VIDEO)
"Not there being an explosion on the TTC?"
The TTC's Bloor Yonge subway station experienced a temporary suspension of service after a fire broke out at the track level.
The fire was first reported in the morning at 10 a.m. and is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue with arcing "causing bright flashes," according to a tweet by TTC's Media Relations team.
Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were on the scene, and fortunately, they reported no injuries.
"Not there being an explosion on the TTC?" a person reacting to the incident wrote on Twitter.
While there were various reports of an explosion online, TFS told Narcity that they are unable to confirm "any explosion of any kind."
"A lot of that light brightness that you saw was electrical effects; the fire itself was actually relatively small in comparison," a TFS representative said.
TFS said that crews were able to quickly extinguish the "small" fire, which was about 150 feet into the subway tunnel, and smoke from the tunnel has since been cleared.
The TTC has shut down Line 1 service between College and St. Clair and ordered 40 shuttle buses.
Trains on Line 2 will bypass the station at Bloor-Yonge.
The incident caused major disruptions to the transit system, as Bloor station is one of the busiest stations in Toronto, serving as a transfer point for Line 1 and Line 2.
"Unconfirmed, but appears it started with electrical arcing igniting debris," TTC wrote in their latest update on Twitter regarding the cause of the fire.
TTC said that, as of 1 p.m., their crews are working on a "temporary fix," and a permanent repair can be expected later in the evening.
Full service has not yet been restored, and a timeline for when it will has not yet been offered.
Toronto Police confirmed to Narcity that the fire was "not a criminal incident."