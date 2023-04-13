TikToker Got Real About Online Dating Apps Ads on TTC & His Takes Are Hilariously Brutal
Dil Mil's posters have recently taken over the city!
Online dating apps have become an integral part of Toronto's dating scene, with countless individuals swiping left or right in search of their ideal partner.
Even so, a Toronto TikToker, Jeevan Gill, decided to mock the numerous ads of Dil Mil, a dating app whose ads have taken over the TTC and other Toronto billboards, with some hilariously brutal takes.
Dil Mil, meaning "hearts meet" in Hindi, is an online dating platform that caters to the South Asian community.
Although its advertisements have been primarily targeted toward Toronto's Brown community, they are likely to elicit a chuckle from most passersby.
Dil Mil dating poster on TTC. @jgillcomedy | TikTok
One of the posters of a bearded Brown man with the tagline, "In the feels? Just date Neel," was Gill's first target.
"You dated Neel and got the feels," Gill said in his video.
"Then you realize this man is emotionally unavailable and will support you on your worst day by telling you about the NBA playoffs."
Many people in the comments were quick to point out that the animated Neel seen in the pictures looks a lot like American Indian comedian Hasan Minaj.
"That's literally Hasan Minhaj," a top comment on the video read. Gill responded by tagging Minaj and asking, "Is that you, dawg?"
Gill also targeted a poster of a couple with the slogan, "New Year, New You. Just Date Anu," and planned a dark future for them.
"These two actually got married, and then she realized she had to move in with his parents," he said in the video.
Joint families are very common in South Asian culture, with most couples often living with the groom's parents.
"They only go to Boston Pizza once a week, divorced in thee years."
Dil Mil dating poster on TTC. @jgillcomedy | TikTok
The video has so far racked up almost 55.5K views on TikTok, with many people sharing their takes in the comments.
"This was incredibly accurate - but also, Neel goes on to date a white girl immediately after dumping you, but his mom still calls you sometimes," one person commented.
An employee from Dil Mil actually commented on Gill's video and said how much she loved it.
"Dil Mil employee here! 🙋🏻 Love your video! 💜," she wrote. Gill responded with his own suggestion.
"Can we get a poster that says "Need a pleasin'? Just date Jeevin?"