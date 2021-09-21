Ontario Lottery Winner Scored Two Big Prizes In One Year & He's 'Feeling Very Lucky'
He's hoping to invest some money and splurge on his family. 🥺
An Ontario lottery winner just scored a major prize, but this isn't his first time winning. For 77-year-old Hamilton resident, Robert MacDonald, this is the second time in less than a year that he's won some serious cash.
According to OLG, MacDonald earned $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order for a Lottario draw on July 10, 2021. Just nine months before this, in October 2020, MacDonald won $50,000 in an Ontario 49 draw.
"I always add ENCORE," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his winnings.
"I am feeling very lucky," MacDonald said in the announcement. "If you stay positive, your time will come as well!"
MacDonald is an avid lotto player, and he purchased the winning ticket at a Circle K on Fennell Avenue in Hamilton.
He plans on investing some of his prize money and spending the rest to treat his family.
