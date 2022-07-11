Hasan Minhaj Says People In Toronto Look Like The 'Love Child of Drake & Bruno Mars' (VIDEO)
He makes an interesting argument. 😂
Hasan Minhaj was in Toronto for the CCYAA Celebrity Classic game, and in an interview, he shared just how much he fancies the people of Toronto.
Narcity asked Minhaj where his favourite spots to eat are when he's in Toronto, and he sheepishly admitted he just ate his hotel, 1 Hotel, before going on a tangent about how "beautiful" the people of Toronto are.
"This is sad. I ate at the hotel. When I came to perform, I just ate at the hotel. But I stayed at the 1 Hotel. Y'all didn't tell me it's a scene there. It's a scene. It was giving me social anxiety. I didn't know it was a place to like, seen and be seen. I thought it was just going to be like a Mariott or something," said Minhaj.
Well, it seems the popular comedian was impressed by 1 Hotel. It seems he was even more impressed by the people in the 6ix.
"Everybody in the city is gorgeous and beautiful. When I was walking around like, 'Oh my god!' everyone just looks like out of a fashion catalogue. Everyone's this beige mix of the future. They're like the love child of Drake and Bruno Mars. I'm like, you're the most beautiful Sudanese, Egyptian, Indian, Pakistani, Filipino person I've ever met in my life."
Minhaj continued acknowledging that thanks to the diversity of the city, Crayola should think about investing in a Toronto colour.
"Crayola needs to have this thing called 'Toronto melanin' which is the exact mix of what everyone is. It's really beautiful, it's the future."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.