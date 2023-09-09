Here Are The Celebrities Coming To TIFF 2023 On Saturday & You Might Just Get Starstruck
Imagine running into Lil Nas X??
The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is here, and you can run into so many celebs this weekend!
Saturday, September 9 marks the third day of the festival, and despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, plenty of stars will be coming into town for red carpets, events and premieres.
The glitz and glamour of the festival is in full swing and you can see big names like, Lil Nas X, Nicholas Cage and more wandering around TIFF this Saturday so get your pen and camera ready in case you run into your favourite celebrities.
If you're looking to catch a glimpse of some of the celebs dawning red carpets and attending events here's where you may find them.
Lil Nas X is having the world premiere of his filmLil Nas X: Long Live Montero on September 9 at 10 p.m. at Roy Thomson Hall.
The singer is set to attend the festival so chances are you'll find him at his film premiere and if you're a big fan of the artist you may want to try and score a ticket.
Nicholas Cage will be in town for the press of his movie Dream Scenario which has its world premiere at 5:30 p.m. at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.
Cage is starring in the film which follows his character Paul Matthews who begins entering other people's dreams and becomes an overnight celebrity, according to TIFF, so chances are you'll see him on the red carpet.
Scream star Neve Campbell will also be at TIFF this Saturday promoting the documentarySwan Songwhich she is an executive producer of that follows the National Ballet of Canada’s 2022 production of Swan Lake.
The film has a showing at 2 p.m. at Roy Thomson Hall so there is a chance you may spot the actress promoting her film there.
The Barenaked Ladies are rumoured to be attending the festival this Saturday so you'll want to keep an eye out for the rock band.
Archival interviews of the band are being used in the film Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe which has a showing at TIFF Bell Lightbox at 9 p.m. on Saturday so who knows maybe the band is planning on making an appearance,
The 2023 Artists For Peace and Justice Gala at TIFF will also be a star-studded event with names like Nelly Furtado, Director X, Kardinal Offishall, Amanda Brugel, Fefe Dobson and Strombo set to attend but according to a press release the gala will be held at a private residence.
No matter who you end up seeing on Saturday, the festival is sure to be jam-packed with events to check out!
TIFF runs until September 17 so you'll have plenty of time to see even more celebs rolling into town.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.