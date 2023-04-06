I Took A Meditation Class In A $4.2M Toronto Apartment & The Penthouse Was Floating (PHOTOS)
The condo is literally suspended between two buildings.
Toronto is filled with new and exciting things to do everyday, and it's one of the reasons I love the city so dearly.
Most recently, I attended a meditation class, but not the kind you do every week at a Toronto yoga studio. This was a full moon ceremony guided by Shelly Burton, a healer from Costa Rica, and the 75-minute session included some sound healing, dancing and mindfulness.
But, what shocked me more than my ability to go into a deep meditative state was that it was performed in a penthouse suspended between two Toronto apartment buildings, and let's just say I was floating in more than one way.
Sound healing meditation.Ryan Emberley and Kennedy Pollard
The Toronto apartment is the country's highest (and largest) suspended residence," a spokesperson told Narcity in an email.
It is 98 metres up from ground level and is "an engineering and architectural marvel," the spokesperson added.
Yes, I was scared it would just collapse onto the concrete because nothing was underneath it or holding it up, but don't worry, I was safe.
The Bridge Suite.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The penthouse is located at 15 Iceboat Terrace, known as the Bridge Suite and it's currently on sale for $4.25 million.
The condo is located on the 33rd floor of the building, overlooking both sides of the city. One side shows views of the waterfront, and from the other end, you can admire the beautiful concrete jungle.
Yoga mats, candles and the view.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
Even though it might not be on the building's highest floor, it has the best view.
"The 450 tonne, 40 metre structure took over 14 hours to lift into place," the spokesperson said.
The Bridge Suite has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, all three storeys.
One of the bedrooms in the penthouse.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
The primary bedroom bathroom is surrounded by glass, a tub overlooking the lake, a glass shower, and beautiful finishing — it throws every other Toronto condo washroom out of the park.
The washroom in the primary bedroom.Mira Nabulsi | Narcity
There are also two entrances for guests to use. One that takes you directly to the main floor of the apartment and the other on the floor above, which is super convenient for those who like to entertain.
Mira dancing with others in The Bridge Suite.Ryan Emberley and Kennedy Pollard
So now that you saw the apartment, do you understand how incredible the full moon ceremony was? I arrived at the penthouse around 6 p.m. and watched the sunset from The Bridge Suite while dancing my heart out.
It was great and the floating condo is now, definitely, filled with some great vibes!