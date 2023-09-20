9 Items You Can Buy From Dollarama For The Perfect Spa Night Under $30 (PHOTOS)
Dollarama is filled with bargain finds and if you're looking to treat yourself there is no better place.
After a hard week sometimes you just need to unwind and pamper yourself with a bubble bath, facial, pedicure and manicure but you don't want the price tag that comes with a professional service.
Luckily you can head to your nearest Dollarama in Ontario and gather supplies to treat yourself to a night of self-care.
From a cozy bubble bath with bath fizz to soak the tension away followed by face and foot masks can get you looking and feeling in tip-top shop shape. The best part is you can find it all for under $30.
In Toronto, a gel manicure can cost you $35 alone, so you're saving a pretty penny not to mention the outlandish cost of a good facial these days.
I recently checked out a Dollarama in Toronto and found nine items for the perfect spa night at home that won't break the bank.
So before you put your credit card down for a $500 spa day full of treatments, consider saving some money for a peaceful night at home.
You can even invite your friends over and make it a night to remember!
Pedicure set
A pedicure set at Dollarama.
Price: $3
Item: Pedicure set
Why You Need It: A pedicure can cost you $50 in the city but with this nifty set and some nail polish you can get a professional quality feel for just $3.
Not to mention you don't have to worry about laughing at the salon while the esthetician scrubs the soles of your feet because you'll be in control in the comfort of your own home.
Nail care set
A travel nail care set at Dollarama.
Price: $3.50
Item: Travel nail care set
Why You Need It: If you're looking to buff, shape and trim your nails to perfection this set has all the tools you need.
Including two nail clippers, a nail file, tweezers, and a cuticle pusher so you can prep your nails for the perfect at-home manicure.
Face masks
A facemask set at Dollarama.
Price: $3
Item: Face mask set
Why You Need It: This package comes with two face masks: one anti-stress clay mask with dead seas minerals and a pore-cleansing peel-off gel mask with volcanic ash.
Depending on your skin's needs you can use this mask to freshen up your face and relax on the couch while you wait for the ingredients to soothe and cleanse your skin.
Bath fizz
Bath fizz at Dollarama.
Price: $2.75
Item: Bath fizz
Why You Need It: A warm bubble bath can solve most of life's problems and adding in some minty bath fizz will elevate your experience to the nines.
Picture this, your neck deep in a warm bath and your whole bathroom smells minty fresh as you soak and let all your stress melt off.
This bath fizz is a Dollarama must-buy because for under $3, you'll be able to use the product for multiple baths and self-care nights to come.
Green Apple Bubble Bath
Green apple bubble bath at Dollarama.
Price: $3.50
Item: Green Apple Bubble Bath
Why You Need It: Can you even count a bath if doesn't have bubbles? A good soak in the tub is priceless but for $3.50 you can be lounging in a sea of delicious-smelling bubbles. I mean why wouldn't you cash in on this scent?
Foot mask
Aveeno Repairing Cica Foot Mask at Dollarama.
Price: $4.75
Item: Aveeno Repairing Cica Foot Mask
Why You Need It: Toronto winters and summers are tough on feet.
The dry winter causes cracks and dryness and all that walking in summer sandals is bound to give you a blister or two so chances are your feet could use some R&R.
This Aveeno foot mask comes with one pair of single-use slippers with enriched prebiotic oat and shea butter to help repair dry skin so a 10-minute soak in these slippers and your feet should be feeling a whole lot softer.
This is the perfect item for treating yourself to a spa night at home because you can dedicate some love and attention to something you may not do all the time.
Deep cleansing pore strips
Deep cleansing pore strips at Dollarama.
Price: $3
Item: Deep cleansing pore strips
Why You Need It: If you deal with blackheads and clogged pores on your nose you know how satisfying it is to see all of the nasty gunk left behind on your pore strip.
These deep-cleaning pore strips are great for a self-care night at home to minimize the appearance of your pores without paying the hefty cost of an expensive facial.
Microfibre Hair Band
Microfibre hair band at Dollarama.
Price: $3.50
Item: Microfibre hair band
Why You Need It: If you have long hair or bangs this hair band is a lifesaver. Whether you're washing your face and want to do a face mask or applying makeup these bands will keep your face hair free.
They are perfect for a spa night at home to add a little luxury to your routine and keep your baby hairs from getting stuck in your clay face mask.
Nail polish
Nail polish at Dollarama.
Price: $2.25
Item: Nail polish
Why you need it: A fresh set of nails can change your whole attitude. This nail polish will allow you to polish up your nails and get yourself looking and feeling fresh on a budget!
You can buy all nine of these self-care items for $29.25 before tax and treat yourself to an at-home bubble bath, facial, pedicure, manicure, and foot mask for under $30.
Dollarama doesn't just carry self-care items. You can find snacks, home decor, crafts and more if you're looking to shop on a budget.
Happy shopping!
