I Spent $25 On Halloween Home Decor At Dollarama & My Living Room Is So 'Boo-tiful' (PHOTOS)
All treats, no tricks.
I love deals and I love Halloween, so now that it's officially October, I went to my local Dollarama to stock up on some home decor for the spooky season.
I headed to the Dollarama near me at Bloor and Runnymede and was taken aback at the large selection of seasonal merchandise they had, so much so that I had to take some pictures, go back to my car, and strategize what I wanted to buy before going back in.
I'm not too fond of anything scary, so I opted to browse for some of the cuter options available at the dollar store as I refuse to have anything in my home that'll give me nightmares or bad vibes.
That being said, there were quite a lot of frightening-looking home decor pieces, like bloody limbs and menacing-looking skulls, so that option is absolutely there if that's more your style.
Here's how I styled my Toronto apartment with Dollarama Halloween home decor for under $25.
Before
Sarah's living room before the Dollarama home decor upgrade.
As you can see, my living room is pretty average for an apartment in Toronto. The crowning feature of this room is our large windows which face west and give us a view of High Park and bring in a ton of afternoon light, so I knew I wanted to utilize the window in some capacity.
As well, the white ledge behind our coach goes largely unutilized, so it felt like a good spot to add some seasonal home decor.
I didn't want anything that would be hugely distracting or ridiculous given that my partner works in that room, but, well... it's safe to say I went distracting and ridiculous, so it's a good thing he loves me.
After
Sarah's living room after the Dollarama home decor upgrade.
Other than the pillow on the couch (which I got from HomeSense), all of the Halloween home decor you see in this picture is from Dollarama.
I had picked the flowers up from the store during a previous trip, so minus that, everything here cost me under $25 in total, which is impressive to me given how much I've changed the space.
The hanging little ghosts have the dumbest, sweetest faces and look so cute with the cobweb bunting and I love the little ornaments I picked up for the ledge.
Most importantly, these are pieces I can save again to use next year because I hate buying single-use items that'll end up in the garbage in a month. The inside of the ghosts have a balloon in them, but other than that, everything will be packed away and reused for Halloween 2024 (or maybe even before that, Halloween is always a vibe).
As you can see, there are no spooky bits here, just "spoopy," which means "amusing internet slang describing cute, comical, or silly versions of typically spooky subject matter such as ghosts and skeletons," according to Merriam Webster.
The hanging fixtures
Hanging ghost decorations and spiderweb bunting from Dollarama.
These spoopy little ghost friends look like they've never experienced a single thought and I love that for them. The kit it came in actually comes with three ghosts, but I felt like that would overwhelm the space.
All you do is blow up a white balloon, place it in the plastic ghost bag, and then thread a plastic tie through the top and affix it to whatever you like. It's meant to go on trees, but I'm super pleased with how it looks hanging by my window.
We're planning to put the third ghost up outside our apartment door closer to Halloween to let parents and little ones know that we'll be handing out treats for the big day.
For the spiderweb bunting, my partner helped me tie it to our curtain rod and trimmed off the extra that was just hanging, which we then strung up on a different window.
Spiderweb bunting: $1.75
Hanging ghosts: $1.75
The ledge
Black gauze material, a skeleton head, a monster vase with faux flowers, a plush pumpkin and chocolates in a bowl.
I absolutely love the little friends on the ledge, but I'd have to say the monster vase (whom I have named Ben) is my favourite.
The vase itself is glass and feels surprisingly high-quality given that it's from a dollar store, and the flowers I picked up from a previous Dollarama run look so cheerful and festive in him.
The skeleton candle lights up, which is a fun addition for the evening, and the plush pumpkin adds a pop of colour to the whole thing.
And of course, what's Halloween without some chocolates? I picked up a baggie of sweets and put them in a bowl I already owned, and to be honest, we've almost finished the whole thing, so I'll likely be going back soon to stock up.
Drape: $2.00
Skull head: $4.50
Monster Vase: $4.50
Pumpkin plush: $4.00
Chocolates: $2.00
The before and after
Sarah's living room before Halloween decor and after Halloween decor.
Overall, I'm very pleased with my Dollarama run and how I was able to transform the space for just $25. It's cute, festive and silly, which are three things I personally enjoy in my home and life.
I will say it's super easy to get carried away given the large selection of seasonal merchandise Dollarama carries — I'd recommend picking up a few things, seeing how they fit in your home and then maybe going back once you've figured out what you're lacking, because if you buy too much, you can't return products, as per Dollarama's policy.
This is actually the second Dollarama makeover I've given my home; earlier this year, I wanted to give my kitchen area an upgrade and so I spent $40 on tableware, accessories and other bits which seriously gave the space the glowup it deserved.
Who knows what I'll tackle next!
