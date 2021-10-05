EN - News
A Man Died In The Devil's Punchbowl Gorge In Hamilton & The SIU Is Investigating
He died on Monday afternoon at the popular tourist and hiking spot.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating the death of a 31-year-old man at the Devil's Punchbowl in Hamilton.
The SIU reports that on October 4 at around 3:04 p.m., local authorities received a call for assistance at the Devil's Punchbowl conservation area in Stoney Creek.
A man had jumped into the gorge and was found by officers on the ground below.
Emergency Medical Services were contacted and, when they arrived on the scene, tried to help the man. He was pronounced deceased on scene at 3:47 p.m., the SIU says.
Three investigators and one forensic investigator are now on the case.