A Man Died In The Devil's Punchbowl Gorge In Hamilton & The SIU Is Investigating

He died on Monday afternoon at the popular tourist and hiking spot.

Google Maps

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is currently investigating the death of a 31-year-old man at the Devil's Punchbowl in Hamilton.

The SIU reports that on October 4 at around 3:04 p.m., local authorities received a call for assistance at the Devil's Punchbowl conservation area in Stoney Creek.

A man had jumped into the gorge and was found by officers on the ground below.

Emergency Medical Services were contacted and, when they arrived on the scene, tried to help the man. He was pronounced deceased on scene at 3:47 p.m., the SIU says.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator are now on the case.

A Man Was Kidnapped & Another Killed In A Home Invasion In Hamilton

Police say 63-year-old Faqir Ali was taken from his home in a dark SUV.

Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton Police are currently investigating a home invasion and double shooting that happened in the Mount Hope neighbourhood earlier this morning.

At around 2:55 a.m. on September 16, Hamilton Police say they were called to a residence in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson Road for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

E.T. Has Taken Over The Old Sir John A. Macdonald Statue In Hamilton

Police have also laid charges in connection with the toppled statue.

SarahJama_ | Twitter, Joey Coleman | Flickr

It appears that E.T., the beloved extraterrestrial from the 1980s, has found its home where a statue of former prime minister Sir John A. Macdonald was recently torn down in Gore Park, Hamilton, Ontario.

Photos of an E.T. stuffed toy — posed with its hand resting under its chin, and an "I Love Scotland" lanyard around its neck — surfaced on Twitter on Thursday, August 18 (the former PM was also born in Glasgow, Scotland).

One Of The Ontario Murder Suspects Who Fled To Hungary Is Appearing In Court Today

The 25-year-old suspect was returned back to Canada on Monday.

Joey Coleman | FlickrHamilton Police,

Hamilton Police announced on Tuesday that the female suspect in the murder of 39-year-old Tyler Pratt has been returned to Canada.

Oliver Karafa and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, who were wanted in an international manhunt, were arrested in the "party district" of Budapest, Hungary on June 12, reports CTV News.

You Can Visit A Waterfall Cascading Over Rainbow Cliffs Near Toronto

The most colourful waterfall you ever did see! 🌈
@theblondeonthebeach | Instagram @travellusionists | Instagram

Ontario has no shortage of stunning waterfalls to explore, and this one has some extra beauty to offer. A majestic cascade tumbles over a colourful cliff, and it's a truly breathtaking sight. Next time you're craving an adventure, head out to the Devil's Punchbowl Waterfall near Toronto and soak up the views.

It's impossible to get tired of chasing waterfalls. You can find so many scattered around Ontario, from towering tiered ones to ones you can swim beneath.

