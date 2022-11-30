Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow & It's Going To Put A Dent In Your Savings
It's going to reverse today's discounts.
Ontario gas prices may be at their lowest in months this hump day, but some bad news is definitely on the brink. Procrastinators, beware.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, prices are set to rise by 4 cents on Thursday, December 1, 2022, leaving totals at 146.9 cents per litre at the pumps for most of the province, including Toronto, Ottawa, Niagara and Windsor.
\u201c\u26fd\ufe0f Price \ud83d\udea8- After falling to a low not seen since January 12, #GasPrice s to bounce up 4 cents a litre back to 146.9 tomorrow (Thurs) for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #Guelph #Barrie #LdnOnt #Niagara #Windsor #Kingston & most of S. #Ont\nhttps://t.co/O1gQlGqQxW\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1669809402
On Wednesday, gas prices plummeted to the lowest they've been since January 12, 2022, allowing most provincial drivers a small window to pay an average of 142.9 cents per litre at their local stations.
The latest data by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) suggests that the predictions McTeague made on Tuesday held for the most part, with many regions currently offering averages of 142.0 cents per litre or lower.
If the analyst's estimations remain on point, then the city of Peterborough will be the cheapest place to fuel up on Thursday, offering an average of 135.9 cents per litre.
The only other notable savings are guessed by Gas Wizard to be found in London, Oshawa and Barrie at the start of December, which will offer 145.9 cents per litre.
Greater Sudbury is on track to remain the most expensive place to get gas, predicted to offer 152.9 cents per litre on Thursday. CAA is currently listing the city's averages of 155.6 cents per litre.
In conclusion, those looking to save some money on gas during the holiday season will want to ensure they hit up their local station today, as prices aren't likely to be nearly as good tomorrow.
