An Ontario MPP Has Quit Because Of An Allegation That She 'Misrepresented' Her Vaxx Status

Lindsey Park said there was a "breakdown in trust" between her and her party.

lparkpc | Twitter

An Ontario MPP who represents the Conservatives in Durham has quit because provincial government officials alleged that she "misrepresented" her COVID-19 vaccination status.

On October 22, Lindsey Park posted a statement on Twitter that announced her resignation and revealed the reason why she hasn't been vaccinated. She will sit as an Independent MPP until the next provincial election

"Given the breakdown in trust that has transpired, I have decided that it is not possible to continue as a Progressive Conservative member in the legislature and I am resigning from the Progressive Conservative caucus effective immediately," Park said.

This comes after CTV reported that Government House Leader Paul Calandra said Park "misrepresented" her vaccination status and she was removed from her role as a parliamentary assistant to the attorney general.

In her tweet, Park called that a "false statement."

The now-Independent MPP claimed that she was advised by a doctor that she "should not take any COVID-19 vaccines" and was provided with a medical exemption because she had "a severe allergic reaction" to a flu vaccine.

Park said she hand-delivered a letter she wrote to Doug Ford that stated her doctor's advice and that she would be willing to meet the premier in person to go over her doctor's letter.

According to the Toronto Star, Calandra said Park put the letter in an unmarked envelope on an unstaffed desk in Ford's office where it went unseen for almost a month. He also said that even now nobody has seen Park's medical exemption.

In August, MPP Rick Nicholls was removed from the PC caucus for refusing to get vaccinated without having a legitimate exemption. Christina Mitas, who has a medical exemption, is now the only unvaccinated MPP in the PC caucus.

