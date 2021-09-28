EN - News
Over 800 Ontario Schools Have Reported COVID-19 Cases & 1 Has Been Shutdown
As of Tuesday, 16.68 percent of Ontario schools have reported a case of COVID-19.
Ontario has gone back to school with in-person learning, and as of 10:30 a.m. on September 28, 808 schools have reported cases of COVID-19, according to the Ontario Government.
4,844 schools in Ontario are being monitored for COVID-19 cases, which means only 16.68 percent of schools have reported a case of COVID-19 since August 2, 2021.
In total, 1,867 school-related cases have been reported, and to date, only one school in Ontario has closed down due to COVID-19. 280 school-related cases were reported on Tuesday alone, with 1,564 reported in the past 14 days.
This means about 83.8% of Ontario's school related cases were reported in the last two weeks.