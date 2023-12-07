Pearson Airport Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs In Toronto & You Could Make Over $45 An Hour
Some positions don't require a degree.
Looking for a career change? Toronto Pearson Airport has a bunch of jobs available and some pay over $45 an hour. The positions range from mechanics to baggage system operators and resource coordinators and offer perks like education and training, rewards programs, group benefits and more.
If working at a major travel hub like Toronto Pearson Airport excites you, check out these 11 jobs that the Greater Toronto Airports Authority is currently hiring for. You never know what you could qualify for.
The total amount of open positions is available on the GTAA website. Get that resume ready!
Analyst, Business Planning and Analysis
Salary: $40.50 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have a University degree with a focus on Business/Commerce, Accounting, Economics or Finance, Mathematics and/or Statistics and three to five years of relevant experience, this position could be worth checking out.
Duties include planning budgets, preparing presentations and more.
You'll also have to assist with the "monthly, quarterly and financial budget/forecast reconciliation processes which includes performing financial variance analysis on operating expenditures."
Inventory Control Associate
Salary: $37.86 per hour
Who Should Apply: There are multiple permanent opportunities for Inventory Control Associates at GTAA. The position involves "providing warehousing services including shipping, receiving, issuing, operating materials handling equipment, and transferring goods between warehouses and other GTAA facilities."
Experience with inventory control and purchasing / sourcing is required.
Mechanic, Fleet Procurement
Salary: $43.33 per hour ($48.55 as of January 2024)
Who Should Apply: The mechanic "repairs, maintains fixed and towed ground support equipment, including snow removal and mechanized sweeping equipment and all other GTAA vehicles" among other duties.
Qualifications include a Valid Ontario Truck and Coach Technician Certification and valid Class D Ontario driver's license.
Baggage System Operator
Salary: $37.86 per hour
Who Should Apply: The successful candidate will ensure that the Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 Baggage handling systems operate efficiently.
Responsibilities include conducting Service Level Agreement audits, responding to radio calls from the Control Room, supporting baggage hygiene needs and more.
If you have at least one year of customer service experience and can lift up to 35 kilograms, this could be the job for you.
Officer, Apron Operations
Salary: $48.55 per hour
Who Should Apply: You'll be "responsible for managing the safe and efficient movement of aircraft under power and tow on GTAA controlled aprons" with this position.
You must have a post-secondary school diploma or degree, the ability to work a 24/7 rotational shift schedule and five years of experience in airport or airline operations to qualify, among other things.
Electrician, Terminal Infrastructure
Salary: $48.55 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have an OSSGD Secondary School Diploma or equivalent and a minimum of three years of experience in an Electrical maintenance position you may want to check this job out.
You'll be responsible for maintaining all illumination devices and lighting systems, diagnosing electrical equipment faults and more.
Other duties include ensuring the "continuing integrity of power supply by testing emergency power devices" and testing fire alarm systems.
Millwright
Salary: $43.33 per hour ($48.55 as of January 2024)
Who Should Apply: Duties for this job include "carrying out preventative and corrective maintenance, emergency repairs and modifications to airport mechanical equipment" as well as other responsibilities.
Be prepared for tasks like installing overhead signs, troubleshooting hydraulic systems and supervising mechanical systems and maintenance work.
You must have a valid certificate of qualification for an Industrial Mechanic Millwright and at least two years of experience. You'll also need an Ontario Class G Driver’s license and be able to get a Transportation Security Clearance.
Resource Coordinator
Salary: $43.33
Who Should Apply: The Resource Coordinator must "revise stand and counter allocation plans to accommodate operational changes and delays; assess and plan future allocation options [and] resolve potential allocation issues before they become unsafe or unmanageable" among other duties.
The successful candidate should have a post-secondary education in a field of study related to Airport or Airline Operations or a combination of education and experience.
If you have great interpersonal and people skills, can work a variety of shifts including overnights and have a knowledge of terminal layouts and air carrier terminal allocations, this could be the position for you.
Construction Compliance Officer
Salary: $43.33 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have a "general knowledge of building construction principles and practices, and project management procedures" and are prepared to "participate in final inspections and demonstrations initiated by contractors and consultants" then the Construction Compliance Officer position could be worth checking out.
The job requires a minimum of five years of relevant experience as well as the ability to get Transportation Security Clearance at the designated level for the position.
Senior Officer, Noise Management
Salary: $40.50 per hour
Who Should Apply: Those with a post-Secondary degree or diploma in Aviation Management or Communications/Public Relations, a minimum of two years of relevant experience and the "ability to develop and deliver on work plans that achieve program objectives including aviation-related presentations" might want to look into this position.
The Senior Officer is "responsible for noise management office functions including responding to community concerns about Toronto Pearson operations using all modes of communication."
Operator, Building Management Systems
Salary: $40.50 per hour
Who Should Apply: The main role of this job is being responsible for "24/7 HVAC Technical support, coordination, monitoring and control of the Building Management Systems (BMS) and daily maintenance operations of 30 plus buildings at Toronto Pearson."
Applicants should have a secondary school diploma, five years experience in building operations and a Stationary Engineering Certification among other things.