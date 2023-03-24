A Polyamory Couple Made A TikTok Series Based On Their Real Life & It's Netflix Worthy (VIDEO)
"In the beginning, a lot of the stories were like dead true."
This polyamorous couple of almost 16 years has created one of TikTok's favourite sitcoms.
The Poly Couple is an ongoing 100-part series with three new episodes dropping weekly following the triumphs and misadventures of a long-term polyamorous couple.
The show is loosely based on the lives and experiences of its creators, Daniel Wolf and Dana Hopson, two musicians in Los Angles, and they've wracked up a following of almost half a million people.
"In the beginning, a lot of the stories were like dead true," Hopson told Narcity.
"We learned eventually that we needed to start like fictionalizing and mixing up the detail," Wolf added.
While the line between reality and fiction has blurred since the early days of the series, The Poly Couple started as a way for Hopson to connect with the non-monogamous community.
"I had gotten out of a breakup over the pandemic, and I was still questioning things about it and polyamory because it was a secondary relationship," said Hopson
"We were more hierarchical in the beginning, and so Daniel was like, 'Nobody's on TikTok that we know. Why don't you go on there and talk to the community and see if there is a community there for polyamory?'"
What started as a comedic channel gently mocking monogamy turned into the playful sitcom viewers know and love thanks to one of Daniels's partners.
"When we were making the skits that were kind of making fun of toxic monogamy, they were getting a lot of views, but like so much hate comments, and it just felt like it wasn't accomplishing anything," said Wolf.
"The girl I was seeing was like "Why don't you just show what it's like being a poly couple?'"
From there, The Poly Couple was born and now serves as a way for people to peek into what a polyamorous relationship can look like with good and bad examples of typical behaviours and situations.
The magnetic dynamic between Wolf and Hopson's characters and the people who happen to fall in love with them has charmed thousands of viewers, and some people think it's ready for the big screen.
"This needs to be a Netflix sitcom already. So invested," wrote a TikTok Fan on one of their videos.
While the series may not be on the big screen, it is a full-time job for Hopson and Wolf, who are financially supported by their record label deal.
Hopson and Wolf said there wasn't a lot of material to go off when they started exploring polyamory and that their channel serves as a glimpse into their own experiences.
"If we had this when were starting out, oh my god, it would have been so helpful," said Wolf.
"I think we would have made a lot less mistakes, and we would have seen that there was an example of polyamory in existence that is working," added Hopson.
