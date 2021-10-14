Trending Tags

Rocks With Anti-Vaxx Messages Are Reportedly Being Thrown At Windows Of Ontario Businesses

The investigation is ongoing.

At least two Ontario businesses have reportedly been vandalized by anti-vaxxers this month.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, officers received two reports of property damage in the Cambridge area, with both incidents occurring overnight between October 12 and 13.

The affected businesses, which included a restaurant and a pharmacy on King Street East, had rocks thrown through their front windows.

"The rocks had messages and graphics with possible inferences to anti-vaccination," police reported.

Nimit Viyas, the owner of Cambridge Medical Pharmacy, told CityNews that the rock thrown through his shop had an anti-vaccination sign on it.

"Most of the people are very grateful and appreciative of the services we are providing. It's just some bad apples. They make the entire experience so bad and stressful for us," he added.

