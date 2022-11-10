Should Ontario Bring Mask Mandates Back? We Asked Toronto Residents & It's A Big Debate
The answers are all over the map.
There is growing speculation that mask mandates in Ontario might be up for formal discussion again as schools, hospitals and public health experts express concern over the risk of respiratory illnesses heading into winter.
As this debate resurfaces, we took to the streets of Toronto to ask residents how they would feel about having to wear a mask indoors again, and it's clear everyone has their own feelings about it.
"If I have the choice, I probably won't," someone told Narcity — but made it clear that respect is also important.
"If someone asked me to and they would be more comfortable with it I have no problem wearing it," they said.
But for others, masking and navigating the various impacts of COVID-19 is frustrating, and they're clearly over it.
"My brothers are in school. One of them is in Grade 6," a woman explained. "He was like, 'if I have to start wearing a mask again,' it's just going to kill him (...) It's up to you. I'm sorry, it's flu season. People get sick."
How Do You Feel About Wearing Masks Indoors Again? #shortswww.youtube.com
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked whether his government would consider bringing back mask mandates in schools earlier this week.
"I've always said from day one I'll listen to Dr. (Kieran) Moore's advice and the advice he's giving everyone, I'll give them the same thing," Ford said. "Wear a mask when you can. When you're within risk. And get your flu shot. Get a vax shot too."
Ford encouraged people to get vaccinated and said he'll be getting his flu shot and his fourth COVID-19 vaccine.
His message followed a more urgent call for discussion on masking in Toronto schools. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa was asked to "urgently explore" the idea in a Toronto Board of Health meeting.
\u201cThe chief of staff of an Ontario children's hospital is pleading with residents to wear masks indoors.\n\nWhy? Long waits in the ER. Overflowing ICUs & medical units. Cancelled surgeries.\n\nMemo to the government: It\u2019s time to do the right thing and bring back indoor masking. Today.\u201d— Dr. Amit Arya (@Dr. Amit Arya) 1667932752
"We still have mask mandates in our colleges, which is good, I believe," a student told Narcity — just as mask mandates were brought back at the University of Waterloo. "But they should also start mandating (masks) on the TTC as well."
The TTC still strongly recommends wearing a mask on its vehicles and in transit stations, but the provincial government's public transit mask mandate expired on June 11.
"Everyone has to feel safe," another person told Narcity. "So, if some people are not feeling safe anymore, I think then we should just all wear masks again."
As the debate on Ontario mask mandates continues, it seems most organizations are prepared to sit and wait and follow the Ford government's lead. And so far, nothing has changed.