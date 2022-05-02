Someone Called Police After Thinking They Spotted A 'Crocodile Or Alligator' In Brampton
Police say they did not locate the reptile.
Have you ever walked past a pond in Ontario and maybe saw something that you might've thought was some sort of dangerous animal, especially on your night walk? Yikes, this seems like a scene out of a horror movie.
Well, an individual passing by a pond in Brampton thought they saw a "crocodile or alligator" and called the police on April 29th at 10:25 p.m.
Peel Regional Police tweeted saying, "officers are [on] scene searching for the reptile."
Police told Narcity that they attended to a "river" located under Charolais Boulevard at Mclaughlin Road in Brampton. When they got there, they searched the area and did not find either reptile.
Later into the night, police tweeted, saying, "Investi-gators have searched the area and have determined it was likely a beaver."
"Fortunately the beaver has navi-gatored home without injury," they added.
It's a good thing "investi-gators" were on the scene to find nothing dangerous there because otherwise, they would've had to call animal control, which would've been a completely different kind of story.
This isn't the first time the police have been called to investigate wildlife hanging around town. In April, OPP's North East Region was called about a moose hanging around on Ontario's Highway 417.
People loved it, they were stopping to take pictures and videos, and some were even feeding the wild animals, police say.
In January, police had to shut down Ontario's Highway 10 for seven minutes to rescue some horses that had escaped from their home.
Police seem to wear more than one hat lately because they were cowboys for just a brief moment earlier this year, and last week they were "Investi-gators."