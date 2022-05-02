NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

Someone Called Police After Thinking They Spotted A 'Crocodile Or Alligator' In Brampton

Police say they did not locate the reptile.

Toronto Associate Editor
Peel Regional Police car.

Peel Regional Police car.

@PeelPolice | Twitter

Have you ever walked past a pond in Ontario and maybe saw something that you might've thought was some sort of dangerous animal, especially on your night walk? Yikes, this seems like a scene out of a horror movie.

Well, an individual passing by a pond in Brampton thought they saw a "crocodile or alligator" and called the police on April 29th at 10:25 p.m.

Peel Regional Police tweeted saying, "officers are [on] scene searching for the reptile."

Police told Narcity that they attended to a "river" located under Charolais Boulevard at Mclaughlin Road in Brampton. When they got there, they searched the area and did not find either reptile.

Later into the night, police tweeted, saying, "Investi-gators have searched the area and have determined it was likely a beaver."

"Fortunately the beaver has navi-gatored home without injury," they added.

It's a good thing "investi-gators" were on the scene to find nothing dangerous there because otherwise, they would've had to call animal control, which would've been a completely different kind of story.

This isn't the first time the police have been called to investigate wildlife hanging around town. In April, OPP's North East Region was called about a moose hanging around on Ontario's Highway 417.

People loved it, they were stopping to take pictures and videos, and some were even feeding the wild animals, police say.

In January, police had to shut down Ontario's Highway 10 for seven minutes to rescue some horses that had escaped from their home.

Police seem to wear more than one hat lately because they were cowboys for just a brief moment earlier this year, and last week they were "Investi-gators."

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...