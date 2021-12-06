The LCBO Is Reportedly Facing A Booze Shortage & They’re Telling People To Stock Up Now
Supply chain woes are impacting wine, champagne and some spirits.
This might very well put the "boo" in booze for some Ontarians looking to celebrate the holiday season with a particular bottle of bubbly this year, as the LCBO is reportedly facing supply shortages brought on by the pandemic.
According to the Toronto Star, champagne, scotch, tequila, and wines that come from south of the equator are reportedly seeing delays en route to the Great White North. In terms of wine, that would include countries like Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
"We encourage customers to shop early this year for the best selection of gifts and holiday favourites, be flexible about choice, and take the opportunity to try something new," the LCBO's chief supply chain officer, Nick Nanos, told Narcity in an email.
In a statement to the Toronto Star, Nanos explained that the LCBO is seeing some of the biggest supply chain challenges with imported products that are in high demand across the globe.
“In some instances, additional factors such as shortage of raw materials and difficult growing conditions also limit the amount of inventory available from some suppliers,” the CSCO told the Star.
Shortages of shipping containers, glass and metal are also reportedly causing weeks-long delays, as well as backed-up shipping ports.
Nanos told Narcity that the LCBO "will [still] continue to have a great selection of international products and local beer, wine and spirits" and encouraged shoppers to give something new a try.
"Our customers' continued patience should they notice occasional product unavailability is appreciated," Nanos said.