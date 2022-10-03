OPP Have Arrested A Man For Stealing More Than $70K Of Booze From The LCBO
That could buy a lot of White Claw! 👀🍾
A suspect has been arrested and charged with stealing a wild amount of goods from the LCBO.
The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit, Dufferin OPP and the LCBO Resource Protection Unit have conducted a multi-jurisdiction investigation into LCBO thefts in the area this year.
The investigation was brought about due to an increase in thefts at LCBOs in the areas of Nottawasaga and Dufferin, according to a press release.
Investigators linked 144 LCBO thefts in 2022 to 39-year-old Matthew Doucette, with losses estimated to be over $70K.
To put things in perspective, $70K at LCBO could buy you around 2,337 cases of White Claw Variety Pack at $29.95 per pack.
Dufferin, Nottawasaga and Caledon Street Crime Units searched a Mississauga address on September 27 and found evidence related to the thefts.
Doucette was arrested and charged with "10 outstanding warrants for arrest in relation to LCBO thefts."
The suspect was charged with eight counts of theft under $5,000 and four counts of breach of probation.
According to the press release posted on September 29, the accused was "held pending a bail hearing."
Sergeant Cindy Jacome told Narcity that the Nottawasaga Detachment started the investigation in September 2022 and that the LCBO started investigating the thefts in January 2022.
It's been an eventful year for the LCBO.
In March 2022, someone crashed their car into an LCBO in Brampton, leaving some damage — and strangely enough, it wasn't the first time someone had crashed into an LCBO.
Back in September 2021, another driver crashed into an LCBO in Thunder Bay.
