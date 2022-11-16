The New Miss World Canada 2022 Is An Indigenous Woman From Ontario & She's In 'Disbelief'
She's the first Indigenous woman to hold the title!
Miss World Canada has made history after crowning its first Indigenous queen!
Emma Morrison, a Mushkegowuk Cree First Nations woman, won the title this past weekend and will go on to compete and represent Canada in the 72nd Miss World competition.
"Everything feels so surreal, I am in beyond disbelief. However I do know, it’s a privilege to be the first Indigenous woman to hold the title of Miss World Canada 2022," Morrison told Narcity.
"But, I was recently taught it’s not about being the first, it’s about opening that door for others to walk through. So it’s my duty to show Indigenous youth, Indigenous people, and all Canadians that you too can accomplish anything that you strive and work for."
Morrison grew up in the Chapleau Cree First Nation reserve, which is just outside of Chapleau, Ontario, and she now lives in Ottawa.
Morrison competed against 49 other women for the crown and shared that she was in "disbelief" to say she is the new Miss World Canada 2022.
Morrison shouted out what an "incredible experience" it was to meet the other contestants from across the country and said they were all so kind and supportive to each other throughout pageant week.
In her post, Morrison noted that the "real work" begins now ramping up for the International Miss World Festival 2022.
"I am so thrilled to be taking on this role, to be this positive example, to show Indigenous youth, Indigenous people, and all Canadians that you too can accomplish anything that you strive and work for. Irregardless of your limitations, surroundings, through passion and drive you can do anything!"