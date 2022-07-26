The World's Biggest Bouncy Castle Is Opening Near Toronto & It Even Has A DJ Party Zone
There will be three other inflatable worlds to explore, too. 🏰
Get ready to bounce, because a massive inflatable attraction is coming to the GTA, and you can live out your childhood dreams on a giant bouncy castle.
The Big Bounce Canada is the world's "largest touring inflatable event," and it's opening at the Markham Fairgrounds on August 5 to 7 and 12 to 14. The event is making its Canadian debut this season and travelling to cities from coast to coast.
Bouncy Castle at The Big Bounce Canada. The Big Bounce Canada
It features four giant inflatable attractions including a space-themed "wonderland" and the world's biggest bouncy castle.
The mammoth castle boasts over 16,000 square feet of fun, and you can find Instagrammable moments, ball pits, giant slides, climbing towers, and more. In the middle of the castle is a stage where the DJ hosts parties, competitions, and games. There are even adults-only sessions held at certain times.
The Sport Slam is another inflatable attraction where you can get competitive with nets, hoops, and even a battle zone. Next, head to The Giant for more adventures. This experience is over 300 metres and has 50 different obstacles for you to race through.
The last attraction is airSPACE, a "space-themed wonderland," will have you coming face-to-face with aliens, spaceships, and moon craters. There's even a giant alien in the middle with multiple ball pits to hop in.
All-Access tickets are available online starting at $25, and each ticket allows you three hours to explore the attractions. The event is set to open in some other Canadian cities, including Montreal and Ottawa, but dates have yet to be announced.
The Big Bounce Canada
Attraction at The Big Bounce Canada.
Price: $25 + per ticket
When: August 5 to 7 and 12 to 14, 2022
Address: 10801 McCowan Rd., Markham, ON
Why You Need To Go: Live out your childhood dreams by hopping on the world's biggest bouncy castle and more at this massive inflatable attraction.
