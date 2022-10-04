This Farm Near Toronto Lets You Walk Through A Spooky Forest With Goats In Goblin Costumes
There will be Halloween-themed food too!
Something adorably spooky is happening near Toronto this season, and if you love haunting stories, cute animals, and sweet treats, you'll want to check it out.
Haute Goat, located in Port Hope, is hosting a Ghoully Goat Spooktacular on October 29, just in time for Halloween. The evening event lets you wander through a creepy forest and visit some festival little critters.
Even the goats will be dressed for the occasion, and will be wearing costumes like witches, goblins, and ghosts. You can take these dressed-up goats for a stroll through a haunting forest filled with strange noises and things that might jump at you from the brush.
Aside from the walk, you can listen to spine-tingling stories and play some "Ghoulish Goat Games." There will even be some spooky dishes to enjoy for dinner, including mummy dogs, crime scene mac & cheese, graveyard grilled cheese, blood & guts tarts, and roadkill crispies.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online, and cost $35 per adult. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., so things will be extra spooky in the fading light.
If you're looking for more Halloween activities around Toronto, then you can head to Escape Maze for the Stalking Dead adventure. You'll explore haunted trails and will even be able to play zombie laser tag. Canada's Wonderland is also brining back Halloween Haunt with two new creepy experiences.
Get ready to stroll along dark trails with goats in spooky costumes at this adorable Halloween event.
Ghoully Goat Spooktacular
Price: $35 per adult
When: October 29, 2022
Address: 1166 5th Line, Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: Visit cute goats dressed for Halloween and enjoy themed food at this spooky event.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.