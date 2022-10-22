This Forest Trail Near Toronto Leads To Hidden Ruins & You Just Might See A Ghost
The area has a haunting past.
This trail near Toronto has more than just beautiful scenery. Ghost stories surround the hidden ruins along this hike, and it's the perfect spot to explore during spooky season.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The Hermitage Ruins are located in the Dundas Valley Conservation Area, just outside of Toronto. Encased in vibrant fall colours, the ruins are a beautiful place to visit in the autumn months, but you may not be wandering the trail alone.
The area is rumoured to be haunted and has a long and rich history. The ruins were once part of an estate known as "The Hermitage," which was built in 1855.
The ghost story, however, dates back to 1833, when an Englishman by the name of Otto Ives owned the land. The story goes that Ives' coachman, William Black, fell in love with a family member of Ives', but was denied her hand in marriage.
The next morning, Black was found hanged in the barn. At the time, a death of this manner could not be buried in a churchyard, so Black was laid to rest at a crossroad, which is now called "Lover's Lane" after the tragic story.
There have been reports of Black appearing there at night, as well as the sound of Black crying for his "lost love."
The ruins can be found along the Main Loop in the conservation area. The 3.4-kilometre trail will take you through hemlock groves, forests, an old apple orchard, and meadows.
There are lots of other trails to explore in the area as well, including some with escarpment views. There is an entry fee of $11 per vehicle.
Hermitage Ruins
Price: $11 per vehicle
Address: 650 Governors Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This trail leads to historic ruins and a property which is said to be haunted.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
