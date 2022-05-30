This Lazy River Near Toronto Takes You Past Waterfalls To A European-Inspired Village
You'll drift by 50-foot limestone bluffs as well.
You can float your worries away at this serene lazy river near Toronto, which takes you past some spectacular sights. Tubing the Grand is a turbo tubing adventure located about an hour from the city in Cambridge.
Turbo tubing is perfect for anyone looking for something adventurous, and the tubes come with a paddle so you can steer your way along the river. While this kind of float is a bit more physical, there are also relaxing stretches along the water.
The 8-kilometre trip drifts you down the Grand River, and along the way, you'll pass by four island sections. You can spot a variety of wildlife, such as deer, eagles, otters, and ducks.
The experience also features several waterfalls that add some magic to your trip. Along the last kilometre, you'll float past massive limestone bluffs that tower over the river.
The tubing ends at Riverbluffs Park, where you can enjoy the small beach area and even go for a swim. Once you're finished, you can head to the quaint town of Old Galt. The European-inspired village boasts historic buildings and old-world charm, and it's a dreamy place to spend a summer day.
The adventure takes about two hours to complete, and reservations can be made online in advance. Don't forget to bring sunglasses and sunscreen, and wear clothes that you don't mind getting wet.
There are several other lazy river experiences to check out around Toronto this summer. Or, you can road trip to this unique spot just across the border, where you can float through a giant canyon.
Tubing the Grand
Price: $38 +
When: Select dates until September 5, 2022
Address: Moyer's Blair Landing, 780 Fountain St. S., Cambridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: Drift past limestone bluffs and waterfalls at this scenic lazy river.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.